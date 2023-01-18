The No. 22 Providence Friars (14-4) visit the No. 20 Marquette Golden Eagles (14-5) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 9:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Providence-Marquette prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Providence is coming off their first conference loss but remains 6-1 and in second place in the Big East. The Friars covered 61% of their games while 50% went over the projected point total. Marquette, too, is coming off a loss but still sits at 6-2 and in third place in the Big East. The Golden Eagles covered 67% of their games while 58% went over. This will be the second meeting of the season between the conference rivals. Providence took the first matchup in a double overtime thriller, 103-98.

Here are the Providence-Marquette college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Providence-Marquette Odds

Providence: +7.5 (-110)

Marquette: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How To Watch Providence vs. Marquette

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: Paramount Plus

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why Providence Could Cover The Spread

Despite their most recent loss to Creighton, Providence sits in an excellent spot in the Big East and remains one of the favorites to win the conference. The Friars had won nine consecutive games prior to last weekend’s loss. That being said, they don’t fare nearly as well in the advanced metrics as their record would suggest. Providence ranks No. 31 in KenPom and No. 36 in NET. That being said, they’ve fared well against top-level competition as they are 4-4 in Quad 1 and 2 matchups. The Friars currently project as a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Providence features a strong offense that ranks 26th nationally in scoring (79.2 PPG). The Friars punish teams down low and rank fifth in the country in rebounding (40.1 RPG). They out-rebounded Marquette 48-33 in their previous matchup – a formula they will want to repeat if they want to cover tonight. Providence is especially strong on the offensive glass, ranking 10th in offensive rebound rate. Their success down low translates to the defensive end of the floor as well as they rank 29th in blocks (4.9 BPG).

If forward Bryce Hopkins can find a way to replicate his prior performance against Marquette, Providence will have a great chance to cover as road underdogs. Hopkins was incredible in the win, scoring 29 points on 8/14 shooting and pulling down 23 rebounds. The Friars’ leading scorer ranks second in the Big East in rebounding for the season with an average of 9.1 RPG.

Why Marquette Could Cover The Spread

Although Marquette just suffered a road loss to Xavier, they have an excellent chance to avenge an earlier loss to Providence and cover as home favorites. Marquette had won five consecutive games prior to last weekend’s loss and they hold a stellar 10-1 record at home. The advanced metrics love the Golden Eagles as they rank No. 13 in KenPom and No. 19 in NET. That is likely thanks to a strong 6-5 record against Quad 1 and 2 opponents. Marquette currently projects as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Golden Eagles are one of the best offensive teams in the country as they rank ninth in scoring (82.7 PPG). They do a great job sharing the basketball, ranking fourth in assists (18.5 APG). Additionally, Marquette holds the fifth-highest field goal percentage in the country (50%). When you look at just two-pointers, they jump to second (60%). Their biggest advantage tonight comes in the turnover battle. Simply put, Marquette doesn’t turn the ball over (35th with 11.1 TOPG) and Providence doesn’t force turnovers (182nd with 12.7 forced TOPG). On the flip side, Marquette forces a ton of turnovers (29th with 15.8 forced TOPG) while Providence struggles to take care of the ball (213th with 13.2 TOPG).

Offensively, Marquette features two primary scorers but has a plethora of capable options. Sophomore guard Kam Jones (15.8 PPG) and junior forward Oliver-Maxence Prosper (14.4 PPG) carry the load offensively. Jones found a ton of success against the Friars’ defense in their last meeting as he scored 24 points on 10/22 shooting.

That being said, Jones did not hold the title of Marquette’s best player in that game. That title belonged to point guard Tyler Kolek. Kolek scored a season-high 29 points in the win thanks to an 11/15 shooting performance. However, scoring is not what Kolek is known for. The sophomore leads the Big East and ranks third nationally with 7.9 APG.

Final Providence-Marquette Prediction & Pick

It took all of regulation and two overtime periods to decide the last meeting between these conference rivals. While we can’t expect more overtime madness tonight, Providence should be able to keep things tight after winning by five in the previous matchup.

Final Providence-Marquette Prediction & Pick: Providence +7.5 (-110)