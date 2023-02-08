The Tennessee Volunteers take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Tennessee Vanderbilt prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Tennessee Vanderbilt.

The Tennessee Volunteers have a familiar problem which is emerging yet again under head coach Rick Barnes. It’s true that Barnes has done a really good job with the Vols, who struggled after Bruce Pearl left the program and needed a revival. Barnes has given the Vols several excellent regular seasons. This is another one. Tennessee is poised to get a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. That’s outstanding and should be recognized as a real achievement. However, we all know what the Vols really want: a Final Four. They’ve never been there. Why? In recent years, Barnes-coached teams go into big offensive slumps and in-game scoring droughts. They don’t have an offense which can win four straight games in March. There just aren’t enough shotmakers and creators. We have seen the limitations of Barnes’ defense-first approach in the past two games.

Tennessee scored just 54 points in a loss at Florida, then 46 in a very ugly win over Pearl and Auburn. Tennessee doesn’t have a player who can score — or get fouled and earn free throws — at will. That’s the kind of player it needs, but that player doesn’t exist on the current roster. UT has to hope its defense can play four brilliant March games, but that’s usually not how it works.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Tennessee-Vanderbilt College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Tennessee-Vanderbilt Odds

Tennessee Volunteers: -10.5 (-102)

Vanderbilt Commodores: +10.5 (-120)

Over: 134.5 (-110)

Under: 134.5 (-110)

How To Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT

*Watch Tennessee-Vanderbilt LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why Tennessee Could Cover the Spread

The Vols are limited on offense, but their defense is elite. They held Auburn to 43 points on Saturday and were able to win despite scoring just 46. Even in Tennessee’s SEC losses this season — to Kentucky and Florida — the Vols have not allowed big point totals. Their weaknesses and their limited results are the product of only one weakness, not several. This at least allows the Vols to focus more on their offense. If they get moderately decent production at that end of the floor — it doesn’t have to be spectacular, just slightly above average — they win, and they usually win comfortably.

Also keep in mind that Vanderbilt doesn’t fare well against good teams. The Commodores lost by 57 to Alabama last week and were shredded by Kentucky several days earlier. Vanderbilt barely beat a bad Ole Miss team at home in its most recent game. Only against mediocre teams does VU really perk up on offense. Tennessee should be able to shut down Vanderbilt.

Why Vanderbilt Could Cover the Spread

The Commodores have generally struggled this season against quality opposition, but one notable exception is Arkansas. The Commodores scored over 60 points in the second half and beat the Razorbacks. Many will say that Arkansas was in a slump, and that’s true, but it remains that VU did play well against a good team. That is concrete proof of the team’s ability to perform against a high-end opponent.

Also realize this is a rivalry game. VU always gets up for the Vols and, playing at home, should be able to turn in one of its better efforts of the season, keeping the game close versus a team which often struggles to score.

Final Tennessee-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

Tennessee should win outright, but 10.5 is a lot of points. Stay away from the spread in this game. Folding Tennessee into a moneyline parlay with other games would be a better course of action.

Final Tennessee-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -10.5