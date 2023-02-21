Big 12 Conference basketball will once again be center-stage in this one between two closely-matched teams. The Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-12) will take on the Oklahoma Sooners (13-14) from Norman. This should make for a fun matchup! Check out our college basketball odds series for our Texas Tech-Oklahoma prediction and pick.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have picked their season back up after opening up conference play with eight consecutive losses. They find themselves at the bottom of the Big 12 due to this fact, but have recently gotten back into a rhythm and have won five of their last seven. They took down three consecutive ranked opponents on their home floor in the stretch and will be looking to capitalize on the road against Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Sooners sit last in the Big 12 standings, but only trail their opponents tonight by a game. A win would be huge in avoiding the bottom of the standings, but it won’t do much else for the Sooners to preserve their season. They’ve lost five of their last six games and continue to get blown out by the top teams in the conference. They got a huge confidence-boosting win against No. 12 Kansas State, so look for them to try and replicate the same result at home tonight.

Here are the Texas Tech-Oklahoma college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Texas Tech-Oklahoma Odds

Texas Tech: +2.5 (-105)

Oklahoma: -2.5 (-115)

Over: 136.5 (-110)

Under: 136.5 (-110)

How To Watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma

TV: ESPN 2

Stream: fuboTV, ESPN App

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why Texas Tech Could Cover The Spread

Texas Tech hasn’t been playing consistent basketball by any means. Throughout their losing streak, they failed to put together scoring runs and lacked any identity on the defensive end, which they’ve prided themselves on in the past. However, their recent stretch has shown a different team when the Red Raiders play at home and they’re carrying a lot of momentum with them. Texas Tech will look to Kevin Obanor to continue leading the scoring efforts. If the Red Raiders can hit their threes and play tough in the paint, they should be able to win this game as slight underdogs.

Texas Tech is 12-14 ATS, but have gone 4-3 ATS when playing as the road team. The majority of their struggles this season have come on the road, so they’ll hope to overcome the noise of the rowdy Norman crowd. Texas Tech is only 2-6 in their games on the road and have gone 2-8 as the underdogs.

Why Oklahoma Could Cover The Spread

Oklahoma hasn’t done much to hang with the rest of college basketball’s best conference, but they continue to play hard and threaten upsets to top teams. Kansas State was their latest victim as the Sooners were able to get hot from three and shoot 48% as a team. Grant Sherfield continues to provide scoring in bunches for the Sooners and if their shooters can get hot, they’ll be able to cover this game as the favorite.

The Sooners 5-7 ATS when playing at home. They’re just happy to not be playing on the road, where they’ve gone 1-7, so shooting on their home rims will be a big boost for them. They beat this same Texas Tech team by five points earlier in the season, so odds makers believe that Oklahoma will have the slight advantage as the home team here.

Final Texas Tech-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

The public is heavily siding with Oklahoma in this matchup. However, we’ve learned to fade the public in situations like this as I see Texas Tech to be the more talented team. Oklahoma’s only chance is if they can get hot from three point range. I believe that Texas Tech is confident after beating three ranked teams at home and will want to take their success on the road with them. Let’s take the Red Raiders to cover here.

Final Texas Tech-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech Red Raiders +2.5 (-105)