The UCLA Bruins will put their seventh-overall ranking on the line as they make a business trip to Eugene to take on the Oregon Ducks. Join us for our college basketball odds series where our UCLA-Oregon prediction and pick will be made.

After a pair of brutal losses on the road to Arizona and arch-rival USC, the Bruins have reeled off three consecutive wins as they have set their eyes on being the team to beat in the Pac-12 Conference. With a 20-4 overall record, UCLA should also be in the running for a one-seed come March Madness time if they continue their winning ways.

It has certainly been a down year for Oregon’s standards with a record of 15-10 entering play tonight, but no question the Ducks still possess one of the toughest home-court advantages in all of college basketball. In fact, Oregon boasts an 11-4 record at Matthew Knight Arena. Winners in four of their past five games, the Ducks are attempting to make a late-season run at an NCAA Tournament berth.

Here are the UCLA-Oregon college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: UCLA-Oregon Odds

UCLA: -2.5 (-110)

Oregon: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 133.5 (-110)

Under: 133.5 (-110)

How To Watch UCLA vs. Oregon

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why UCLA Could Cover The Spread

There is a reason why UCLA has national championship aspirations at this point of the regular season, as their offense, defense, and overall tenacity is second to only a few teams around the country. If there is one thing that the Bruins absolutely excel at, it is the fact that they know how to dominate the opposition with a heavy dosage of active hands defensively.

On paper, the Bruins impress by coming away with a multitude of steals, as UCLA is averaging 8.7 takeaways a contest which only bodes well against an Oregon squad that averages roughly around 13 turnovers each game. In addition, UCLA boasts the ninth-rate defense in all of America as they surrender less than 60 points per game and strive themselves on forcing teams to shoot low-percentage shots each time down the floor.

Of course, all of this is without saying that UCLA knows how to put the basketball in the basket more often than not. In fact, the Bruins happen to possess a trio of upperclassmen that have the experience, skill set, and overall effort each game to make the Bruins as dangerous as they are. Whether it’s big man Jaime Jaquez Jr. dominating the pain down low on both ends of the floor, point guard Tyger Campbell filling it up from distance, or even fellow guard Jaylen Clark shooting nearly 48%, it is hard to find a weakness within the Bruins starting lineup.

The biggest advantage that UCLA has over Oregon in regards to covering the spread is the fact that the Bruins aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty on the offensive glass. UCLA happens to average a whopping 12 offensive rebounds per game which is among tops in the conference as this could give the Ducks fits throughout this epic showdown.

Why Oregon Could Cover The Spread

In order for Oregon to cover the spread, they will need to take full advantage of their home crowd while also being as efficient as possible on the offensive end of the floor. Alas, the worst thing that can happen for the Ducks’ chances in keeping this a ball game and ultimately coming away with a resume-changing upset win over UCLA is to get good looks when attacking the Bruins’ basket.

The last time out for UCLA, they were able to hold Oregon’s rivals in the Oregon State Beavers to a measly 47 points overall, and will no doubt be coming into Eugene with an extreme amount of confidence in their defensive unit. With that being said, the best way for Oregon to shut UCLA up in this aspect of the game will be to get everyone involved on offense. In the Ducks’ dominant 78-60 win over Southern California on Thursday, Oregon had four players finish in double-figures on the night and a repeated effort to share the wealth offensively will have to be in order to overwhelm the Bruins.

However, if there is one element of this game that the Ducks can control and ultimately lead themselves to a season-defining triumphant win, then look no further than senior guard Will Richardson who has shot an absurd 66% from beyond the arc in his last three games. If Richardson starts to feel it from downtown, then watch out Bruins fans and bettors!

Final UCLA-Oregon Prediction & Pick

It is hard to bet against Mick Cronin’s squad even on the road, as their veteran leadership will prove to get through any type of troublesome situation that they are faced with in this conference duel. The Bruins have lost seven of their last eight games in Eugene, and while Oregon might come out and punch UCLA in the mouth, the Bruins will perfect the little things, in the end, to escape with a monumental road-covering win.

Final UCLA-Oregon Prediction & Pick: UCLA -2.5 (-110)