The Utah State Aggies take on the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Utah State UNLV prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Utah State UNLV.

Utah State is very much alive in the pursuit of an NCAA Tournament bid. The Aggies’ recent home win over Nevada kept them in the hunt. Now they are trying to take the final few steps, but they cannot afford to slip up here. A loss to UNLV would be catastrophic. Utah State must win this game and then the home game on Saturday against Boise State to feel reasonably good about its position. Realistically, the Aggies need to win these two games this week and then get at least one win at the Mountain West Conference Tournament next week in Las Vegas. Given that this game is in the Thomas and Mack Center, the site of the MWC Tournament, the Aggies will therefore need to win twice in this arena if they want a low-drama Selection Sunday on March 12. Utah State recently lost a road game at San Jose State which put the Aggies in trouble. They rescued themselves with the Nevada win but have to close their season in strong fashion if they want to be part of the field of 68.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Utah State-UNLV College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Utah State-UNLV Odds

Utah State Aggies: -3.5 (-102)

UNLV Runnin’ Rebels: +3.5 (-120)

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How To Watch Utah State vs. UNLV

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: CBSSports.com

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET, 8:00 p.m. PT

Why Utah State Could Cover the Spread

This team is playing with the urgency it needs to make the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies aren’t playing flawless basketball, but when challenged in recent games, they have fought back instead of folding. They were in a very tight battle several days ago against Wyoming, a team which upset Nevada earlier this week. Utah State wasn’t at its best against Wyoming, but the Aggies tightened up their defense down the stretch and got out of Laramie with a win. That kind of performance — ragged but rugged, and able to find a way to win when not playing with maximum precision — gives the Aggies a very good idea of what they will need to do here against UNLV. The game does not figure to be a cakewalk, but Utah State has the template for this game in terms of being able to ride out the bad patches and fight back. UNLV has lost several games at home this season, so this is not an intimidating home floor. Utah State can go into Vegas and take charge of this contest.

Why UNLV Could Cover the Spread

The Utah State Aggies have been playing with fire in Mountain West road games this season. They generally haven’t been good, and even when they win, they allow the opponent to hang around, as shown in the Wyoming game several days ago. Utah State did lose at San Jose State and has generally not been able to get on top of opponents in road games. The Aggies have lacked the consistency they need to rise to the next level and become a clear-cut NCAA Tournament team. UNLV has not been a very good team this season, but the Rebels won at New Mexico to spoil the Lobos’ NCAA Tournament dreams. They can spoil Utah State’s plans as well.

Final Utah State-UNLV Prediction & Pick

Utah State has to have this game. UNLV is not a good team. Expect Utah State to play inspired ball and dominate down the stretch, ultimately covering the spread.

