The Utah Utes (12-5) visit the #7 UCLA Bruins (14-2) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 11:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Utah-UCLA prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Utah is coming off a 10-point home loss to Oregon but still sits at 5-1 and in second place in the Pac-12. The Utes covered 59% of their games while 65% went under the projected point total. UCLA has won 11 straight games and sits at 5-0 and in first place in the Pac-12. The Bruins covered 56% of their games while 50% of their games went over. Both teams defeated Washington State and Stanford, while UCLA beat Oregon and Utah lost to them.

Here are the Utah-UCLA college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Utah-UCLA Odds

Utah: +11.5 (-104)

UCLA: -11.5 (-118)

Over: 135.5 (-110)

Under: 135.5 (-110)

How To Watch Utah vs. UCLA

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: Pac-12 Network

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET/ 8:00 p.m. PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Utah Could Cover The Spread

Utah has had a solid start to their season but will attempt to accomplish something they’ve done just four times in the last 11 tries: beat UCLA. The Utes’ last win over the Bruins came in 2019 as UCLA has dominated the series of late. That being said, two of their last three meetings have been decided by less than six points. If they can make that three in four times they’ll be able to at least cover a hefty road spread tonight. The Utes are No. 48 in KenPom and No. 43 in NET. However, they are just 2-5 against Quad 1 and Quad 2 teams. As a result, they are currently protected to be among the “Next Four Out” of the NCAA Tournament.

Utah is an average defensive-minded team that relies on their work down low to win games. The Utes rank 19th in the country in points allowed (61.5 Opp. PPG) and are fourth in rebounding (41.4 RPG). While they are just 109th in scoring (73 PPG), they have a number of capable scorers. Utah is not a very deep team but they do have four different players averaging over 10 points per game.

Senior center Branden Carlson leads Utah in both scoring (15.7 PPG) and rebounding (7.4 RPG). The 7’0′ big man ranks in the top 20 in the country with 2.3 blocks per game. Carlson was noticeably absent for last season’s matchup with UCLA but he did score 17 points and block four shots against the Bruins in 2020-21. He is coming off a rather unproductive performance against Oregon but prior to that checked season highs in scoring, with 27, and rebounding, with 11, against Oregon State.

Why UCLA Could Cover The Spread

UCLA has been one of the most consistent teams in the country thus far and they ride an 11-game win streak into tonight’s matchup. With the only blemishes on their resume being losses to Baylor and Illinois, the Bruins are well-positioned to make a deep run into the tournament once March rolls along. That being said, they’ll first look to beat Utah by 12 points – something they’ve accomplished just once in their last four matchups. The Bruins are No. 4 in KenPom and No. 7 in NET. They’ve gone just 2-2 in Quad 1 but are a sparkling 12-0 against everyone else. Currently, UCLA is projected as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Bruins are a solid offensive team that ranks 39th in scoring (77.8 PPG) and eighth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.59). They really make their mark on defense, however, ranking 16th in points allowed (60.8 Opp. PPG). UCLA forces a turnover on 21.4% of opponents’ possessions – the ninth-highest rate in the league.

Offensively, the Bruins are led by a trio of upperclassman guards. Four-year starter Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads UCLA in scoring with 16.9 PPG and ranks second in rebounding with 6.4 RPG. The 6’7″ senior has struggled to shoot the ball in recent games but still maintains a 53% field goal percentage. Junior Jaylen Clark sits right behind him with 14.2 PPG and a team-high 6.8 RPG. After not playing much during his first two seasons Clark has exploded as a full-time starter this year. While his offensive production varies, Clark is a pesky defender who leads the team with 2.6 steals per game.

UCLA’s X-factor is senior point guard Tyger Campbell. Like Jaquez, Campbell has started every game during his four years at UCLA. He is a streaky shooter who made 41% of his threes last season but has regressed down to 36% this season. That being said, he is a capable scorer who averages 13.3 PPG. Tyger is far and away their best passer as he leads the team with 4.6 APG.

Final Utah-UCLA Prediction & Pick

I like Utah to keep things close tonight against an undersized UCLA team thanks to their success down low.

Final Utah-UCLA Prediction & Pick: Utah +11.5 (-104)