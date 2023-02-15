The No. 16 Xavier Musketeers (19-6) visit the No. 11 Marquette Golden Eagles (20-6) on Wednesday night! Action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Xavier-Marquette prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Xavier is coming off a road loss to Butler but remains 11-3 and in second place in the Big East. The Musketeers covered 68% of their games while 71% went over the projected point total. Marquette has won six of their last seven games and sits at 12-3 and in first place in the Big East. The Golden Eagles covered 54% of their games while 58% went over. This will be the second meeting of the season between the conference foes. Xavier took the first game at home, 80-76.

Here are the Xavier-Marquette college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Xavier-Marquette Odds

Xavier: +5.5 (-102)

Marquette: -5.5 (-120)

Over: 162.5 (-110)

Under: 162.5 (-110)

How To Watch Xavier vs. Marquette

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: Paramount Plus

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why Xavier Could Cover The Spread

Xavier had a shaky beginning to the season as they started just 4-3. They rebounded nicely, however, and finished conference play at 8-3. They picked up key wins over Florida and West Virginia while losing to No. 14 Indiana, Duke, and No. 13 Gonzaga was nothing to be ashamed of. Despite dropping conference games to DePaul and Butler, the Musketeers remain a formidable force in the Big East thanks to wins over No. 11 Marquette, No. 20 UConn, and No. 24 Providence. As a result, Xavier projects well within the advanced metrics. They come in at No. 24 in KenPom and No. 25 in NET. While they do have a strong 9-5 record in Quad 1 and Quad 2 matchups, a critical Quad 3 loss has really hindered their resume. Nevertheless, Xavier currently projects as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Xavier features an elite offense that ranks sixth nationally in scoring with an average of 83.2 PPG. They do an excellent job sharing the ball and making extra passes as their 20.6 APG leads all of Division-1. Those extra passes generate a plethora of open looks on the offensive end. As a result, the Musketeers hold the third-highest shooting percentage and second-highest three-point percentage in the country, at 50% and 40%, respectively. They are also a solid rebounding team, ranking fourth in the conference with 37.5 RPG.

Xavier is led by senior guard Souley Boom. Boom ranks fifth in the conference in scoring with 16.1 PPG and fourth in assists with 4.9 APG. He was highly effective in their previous matchup with Marquette with 16 points and five assists. Additionally, the Musketeers have two players that rank in the top five in the conference in rebounding. Zach Freemantle is fourth with 8.1 RPG, while Jack Nunge is fifth with 7.9 RPG. Freemantle is also one of the most efficient finishers in the conference, ranking fifth with a 59% field goal percentage.

Why Marquette Could Cover The Spread

Marquette was tested early and often in a brutal non-conference schedule that saw them finish 8-3. They picked up a key win over No. 9 Baylor before heartbreaking losses to No. 3 Purdue, Mississippi State, and Wisconsin. Marquette has beaten everyone they’re supposed to in the conference with their only losses coming to the top three teams in the conference… which they eventually avenged at home. The advanced metrics seem to be in their favor as the Golden Eagles come in at No. 11 in KenPom and No. 15 in NET. That is largely thanks to just a single loss outside of Quad 1 play, although their 4-5 record in Quad leaves something to be desired if they want to make a deep run in March. That being said, the Golden Eagles currently project as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Marquette, too, features a high-flying offense as they rank 12th nationally with 81.2 PPG. Like their opponents, the Golden Eagles do a great job spreading the ball around as their 17.9 APG ranks fourth in the country. Marquette is highly efficient inside the arc as they lead the country in two-point field goal percentage. That being said, the Golden Eagles remain a viable threat from deep as their 9.0 threes per game ranks second in the conference.

Sophomore point guard Tyler Kolek spread heads the Golden Eagles’ high-flying attack. He is one of the best passers in the country as he leads the conference and ranks second nationally with 7.7 APG. He scored 25 points and dropped seven assists in their earlier loss to Xavier and should see a ton of success against the Musketeer’s vulnerable defense. On the inside, big man Iso Ighodaro is one of the most efficient finishers in the conference as he holds a 66% field goal percentage.

Final Xavier-Marquette Prediction & Pick

After a tough loss to Xavier a few weeks back, I expect Marquette to come out with vengeance and make short work of the spitting Musketeers.

Final Xavier-Marquette Prediction & Pick: Marquette -5.5 (-120)