An 8GB College Football 25 Update released Tuesday, and EA Sports released a list of issues the dev team is currently focused on. With the game officially releasing last week, it's normal to expect some updates to fix any bugs or issues. Between incorrect commentary and team logos, as well as other issues in Dynasty, there's a lot the team needs to work on. Fortunately, we have an idea of what they're aware of and which modes they're looking at. Without further ado, let's check out the list of known issues in College Football 25.

EA Sports College Football 25 List of Known Issues – July 2024

Below is a list of the following issues that EA Sports is aware of in College Football 25. This applies for the month of July, 2024.

Audio:

Incorrect commentary when playing as the first game of the season in Dynasty at Utah

Florida State’s War Chant and Tennessee's “Rocky Top” are not audible when playing only on Xbox Series S

Logos:

The following teams/conferences have incorrect logos: Stanford, UMass, Western Michigan, Jacksonville State, FIU, New Mexico, SEC, Conference USA, and the Sun Belt

UTEP and Wyoming display incorrect athletic branding on their equipment in Dynasty

Visual issue with conference patches when changing a small subset of teams Conference in Dynasty

Dynasty

Super Sim Logic Tuning: The team is looking into tuning of the Super Sim Logic, including FCS schools upsetting too many Power 5 schools Note: As we continue internal testing on the tuning of Super Sim Logic, Top 25 Polls & the College Football Playoff seedings will also see an improvement.

Issue when adding additional teams to the PAC-12 conference when using custom conferences does not generate a new conference schedule as intended. Workaround: After adding teams to the PAC-12, open the Conference Rules and set Divisions to ON. Users will see they can now set the number of conference games by toggling back and forth. Users can then disable divisions and edit other settings as desired.

Issue with modified conference rules not saving Workaround: Users can re-enter the Conference Rules screen to ensure their settings were saved and are valid. If they did not save, then the rules are not valid with their current setup.

Occasionally, when a recruit reaches their Top 5 stage, it will not display the recruit is “Ready for a Visit” despite meeting the requirements.

Recruiting Tuning: The team has planned additional tuning to recruiting logic.

Small chance of a freeze when simulating individual plays quickly after exiting “Super Sim” Workaround: Wait a couple seconds in between simulating the individual plays before exiting Super Sim.

Issue with the Practice Tile not initially appearing in the “Team” tab Workaround: Exit the mode and then re-enter.

Current maximum cap of 20 created coaches instead of the intended 32 created coaches Note: The team is targeting Tuesday for an issue fix that limits Dynasty’s to 20 created coaches. A current work around is using existing coaches in the remaining spots to reach 32.

Issue with some player's jersey numbers and/or OVRs changing when editing certain players gear.

Online Dynasty: A high priority for the team right now is the issue of some players being unable to load into a previously established online dynasty. Updates on this issue will be threaded on THIS post from @CFBDirect.

TEAM BUILDER

When using a Team Builder team in Play Now, cleats are defaulted to Adidas regardless of selected brand apparel. Note: This does not impact Team Builder teams used in Dynasty

Second custom image layer not appearing on the field Workaround: Add a second layer, then select a generic image, and then re-select your custom image



Feel free to read the full blog if you want to learn more about their thought process. However, all of the issues they're looking into have been listed above. Overall, it seems Dynasty Mode is EA Sports' first priority. After all, it's the game's biggest mode, letting you live out a coaching career that can span up to 30 years. Other issues seem to revolve around various presentation problems. From incorrect logos to wrong chants, there's several teams who need a bit more TLC.

Overall, that's the current list of issues we know of so far in College Football 25. While we anticipate the first actual Title Update soon, we at least have an idea of what EA Sports is working on. While you download the latest update, check out some of our guides on Passing, Mental Abilities, and Recruiting.

For more gaming and NCAAF news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.