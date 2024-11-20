The Game Awards (TGA 2024) Nominees for Best Sports/Racing Game have been announced, and EA Sports College Football 25 is surprisingly not one of those titles. Despite receiving positive reviews from both critics and players, EA Sports' first College Football video game since 2013 apparently did not make the cut. Why exactly did the game not make the list? And what are the games that beat out College Football 25 to make the list? Let's take a closer look.

EA Sports College Football 25 was seemingly snubbed at The Game Awards 2024 when it wasn't nominated for Best Sports/Racing Game. For reference, the games that did make the list include:

Game Developer/Publisher ClutchPoints Review Score EA Sports F1 24 Codemasters/EA Sports 8/10 NBA 2K25 Visual Concepts/2K 9/10 EA Sports FC 25 EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports N/A TopSpin 2K25 Hangar 13/2K 6.5/10 WWE 2K24 Visual Concepts/2K 9/10

For the most part, we actually do agree with all the contenders. We really enjoyed games like WWE 2K24, NBA 2K25, and F1 24. And although we gave TopSpin a lower score, we're still glad to see the series return. But ratings aside, there were many reasons why College Football 25 should be on this list.

Why College Football 25 Should be at The Game Awards in 2024

College Football 25 is the first College Football video game from EA Sports since NCAA Football 14, released in 2013. Despite the differences in the names, CFB 25 brings back several classic modes like Dynasty and Road To Glory. But there have been many other enhancements which makes College Football 25 worth checking out.

Firstly, CFB 25 features over 10,000 real College Athletes. No more playing with a QB named #14, or a HB referred to as #26. You can play with real players like Arch Manning, Travis Hunter, and Ashton Jeanty.

We've been pretty vocal about the Frostbite Engine just not working well in EA Sports games. It makes Madden and FC's gameplay feel sluggish. However, College Football 25 seemingly works well in Frostbite. Player movement feels better than Madden, and you can actually feel the difference between fast and slow players. It's not perfect, but it feels much more fun to play over the latest Madden game.

Another area where College Football 25 thrives is its authenticity. The game features over 130 FBS Schools, all with their own Fight Songs and chants. It also features 50 mascots, a wide variety of unique entrances among all teams, and more. Overall, the game also features six different commentators who you'll hear on Gameday. This includes big names like Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler, among others.

The game has also been a massive success for EA Sports. According to Mat Piscatella, Video Game Industry Analyst at Circana, College Football 25 is now the “all-time best-selling football video game in US dollar sales.”

EA Sports College Football 25 is now the all-time best-selling football video game in US dollar sales.The record was previously held by Madden NFL 07.EA Sports College Football 25 now ranks #2 among all Sports games in US $ sales, trailing only NBA 2K21.Source: Circana Retail Tracking Service — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2024-10-24T15:18:47.062Z

We could keep listing reasons as to why College Football 25 deserved a nomination at TGA 2024. However, we also wanted to look at the topic from another perspective.

Why College Football 25 was Snubbed at The Game Awards 2024

With College Football 25's Honeymoon phase over, it's now safe enough to discuss why the game didn't receive a nomination.

Firstly, College Football 25 is only available on Xbox Series X|S and PS5. For reference, every game on the list above is also available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. NBA 2K25 is even available on the Nintendo Switch, with a mobile version for iOS and Android. Therefore, availability could have had something to do with the nomination.

Another area that people point out is that College Football 25's core modes lack depth. And as true as that may sound, one must understand that every AAA Sports game becomes repetitive over time. If you play three seasons of Dynasty, you'll likely become tired of the cycle of recruiting, playing, and upgrading your coaches. Nevertheless, EA Sports should still look for ways to add more content that feels fun and not intrusive to the experience.

Lastly, and this may be a stretch, but College Football 25 lacks the global appeal of some of the sports mentioned above. People all over the world watch Soccer and Formula 1. The same applies to Tennis, and even Basketball, because both sports are played globally. Besides perhaps Canada, American Football just doesn't have the same level of outreach.

All things considered, we still believe College Football 25 deserved a nomination at The Game Awards (TGA 2024). Between it's gameplay, authenticity, and success, we felt that was enough to merit a nomination, at the least. Nevertheless, we still want congratulate the developers and games that did receive a nomination. We'll see who wins on December 12th.

