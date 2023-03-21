The Michigan Wolverines secured a commitment Tuesday from four-star running back Jordan Marshall. They beat out Ohio State in the recruitment and used Marshall’s commitment to stoke the rivalry on twitter.

The rivalry between the two Big Ten powerhouses has been set ablaze over the last few seasons. The video of Donovan Edwards scooting for a score accurately depicts how the rivalry went this year.

As for Jordan Marshall, the elite rusher brings quite a resume to Ann Arbor, reports The Athletic’s Austin Meek and Ari Wasserman. The number three overall prospect in Ohio is the Wolverines’ eighth commitment. He joins his class as the highest-ranked player so far.

Jordan Marshall picked Michigan over Wisconsin and Tennessee as well, but his decision to not go to Ohio State has bigger implications besides the rivalry. He joins two other Michigan commits from Ohio, both being four-stars. Michigan is clearly finding a secret to success on Ohio State’s home turf.

The former Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year joins a backfield that already consists of two elite backs. Running back Donovan Edwards will be declaring for the draft after next season, and last season’s star running back Blake Corum is entering his final year as a Wolverine. After Marshall’s freshman season, the backfield will be his for the taking.

Jordan Marshall is thus poised to be a key factor through the next few installments of ‘The Game’. After sustained success during the Urban Meyer era at Ohio State, Michigan has turned the tide and won the last two matchups. Marshall joins Michigan with the intention of maintaining the winning trend for the Wolverines.