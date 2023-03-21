Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Since its inception in 2021, Overtime Elite has been a resounding success for high school prospects looking to cement themselves as future NBA talents. Nonetheless, with the NCAA March Madness in full swing, there’s not quite a bigger platform for young guns to put their names on the map. Thus, it’s no surprise that Bryson Tiller, the multi-faceted 17-year old forward, could be looking to join one of the most prestigious collegiate basketball programs once he’s eligible in 2025.

Nonetheless, given Tiller’s talent (he’s currently averaging 11.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the City Reapers, helping the team alongside future NBA lottery picks Amen and Ausar Thompson to an Overtime Elite championship), he should have his pick of the collegiate litter. Even then, the young forward and his camp want to keep their cards close to the chest.

“Me and my father have talked about not trying to make it too public and it is also just me really not leaning to a certain school and me wanting to keep my options open right now. I’ve got a long way to go,” Tiller said, per Eric Bossi of 247 Sports.

Bryson Tiller is right in that there is still a long way to go. His suitors, such as Indiana, Michigan, Georgia, Florida, and Auburn, haven’t even begun the visiting process just yet; he also wants to get a feel for the collegiate scene and decide from there which program fits the mantra his City Reapers coach Dave Leitao has instilled in him.

“I’ve just been taking it slow and working on my game for right now but those [visits] will probably come pretty soon. I haven’t decided on any schools yet but some out of state schools and some locals would be ideal just to get a feel for the whole college aspect,” Tiller added.

“I’ll look for a school that really fits me. A school that will really push me to be the best that I can be and a school that really prioritizes we over me as my coach Overtime Elite says. Just a school where I can continue to work hard and really develop my game.”

Tiller is a five-star recruit from the class of 2025. Able to impact the game on multiple levels as a 6’9 forward, Tiller patterns his game after the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jayson Tatum.