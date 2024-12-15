The college football bowl season gets into full swing during the week of Dec. 16. Miami (FL) football and Iowa State football fans, however, have to wait until Dec. 28 for their contest: The 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl. The bowl game already comes with a unique sponsor, but now an unreal trophy.

The 2024 hardware earned a new, unique makeover per NBC Sports college football insider Nicole Auerbach Sunday. Now, the trophy comes with its own fully functional toaster.

“Pop-Tart partnered with GE (General Electric) Appliances to build this one-of-a-kind toaster trophy. It is about 1.3 times the size of a normal football, plus can toast full-size Pop-Tarts” Auerbach added on X.

The bowl game in Tampa already won over fans last year through the mascot. Now, the Pop-Tarts Bowl just raised the bar on creating versatile trophies — with this one made to hoist and toast a pop tart.

Looking back at last year's Pop-Tarts Bowl celebration

Fans and even the winning team of last year's game, Kansas State, couldn't help but become a part of a unique celebration.

The 2023 contest marked the first time ever that a mascot got eaten in a game, literally. The game's mascot playfully went down an imaginary toaster while waving goodbye to fans. The mascot later came out in the form of a championship cake with an eye-wink.

Will the Miami/Iowa State contest come with a similar celebration? The winner between the Hurricanes and Cyclones must have an appetite afterwards. There will be a postgame party courtesy of the mascot.

But this time, frosted cinnamon roll becomes the flavor of choice for the winning team at Camping World Stadium. Perhaps Miami star quarterback and Heisman finalist Cam Ward will get dibs with the ‘Canes. Or Iowa State's Rocco Becht and his team.

Ward will bring star power into the contest, as he's confirmed to play. Miami and Iowa State are entering the game ranked No. 13 and 18th, respectively.