In just one season, Cam Ward has already etched his name in Miami Hurricanes history. The senior quarterback, who transferred to The U from Washington State after the 2023 season, set Hurricanes single season records for passing yards, touchdowns and completions. He led Miami to an 10-2 regular season and had it not been for a late-season stumble at Syracuse, the Canes would've almost certainly been College Football Playoff bound.

Ward's historic regular season was capped off on Friday night as he was named the winner of the Davey O'Brien Award, which since 1981 has been given to the best quarterback in the country. Additionally, on Saturday night, Ward will be in New York City as one of four Heisman Trophy finalists along with Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty, and Dillon Gabriel. He's the first Miami player to be named a Heisman finalist since Willis McGahee and Ken Dorsey finished 4th and 5th respectively in 2002.

With Miami slated for a Pop-Tarts Bowl matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones on December 28th, it was worth wondering whether that loss at Syracuse was the last that fans of the Hurricanes would see of Cam Ward before he took his talents to the NFL. However, during a SportsCenter appearance on Friday, Ward made it clear he had one more game in him.

“The plan is to still play in the bowl game,” Ward said, per Grant Hughes of 247Sports. “The whole team is still here right now, and so we are preparing for them. We are going to relax our bodies a little bit and try to win our last game of the year.”

If Ward and the Hurricanes get a win over Iowa State in two weeks time, it would mark Miami's first 11-win season in over two decades, when Larry Coker coached Miami to an Orange Bowl victory in the school's final season in the Big East Conference.