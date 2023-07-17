Allstate has been named the sponsor of the classic “Red River Rivalry” game between the Texas football program and the Oklahoma football program that takes place at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The new name is the Allstate Red River Rivalry, bringing back the “rivalry” name for the first time since 2013, according to a press release from the Texas football program.

Texas and the Oklahoma football program have a long rivalry that dates back to 1900, and they will be moving from the Big 12 to the SEC together for 2024. Now, the matchup has an official sponsorship, like many bowl games do.

Both schools commented on the new sponsor.

“Our annual, iconic matchup with the Longhorns each October features more than a century of tradition between our two programs, so it's fitting that we revive the ‘Rivalry' name,' Oklahoma Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione said in the press release. “On the field, we're certainly arch-rivals, with both our teams bringing fierce competition year after year. Allstate is a strong sponsor supporter of OU Athletics, and we're in good hands with them as our Red River Rivalry title sponsor.”

Like Joe Castiglione, Texas Vice President and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte was content with the sponsorship.

“We are thrilled to have such an outstanding longtime Texas Longhorns partner as Allstate come on board to sponsor the greatest rivalry in all of college football,” Chris Del Conte said. “There is no better tradition than the Red River Rivalry in a more unique and perfect atmosphere like the State Fair of Texas and the Cotton Bowl with ‘The Line,' the Golden Hat trophy and all of the pageantry and passion of both universities on full display.”

The rivalry will continue as the schools transition from the Big 12 to the SEC, and the game now has a title sponsorship.