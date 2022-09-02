Twitter goes bonkers over decision to expand College Football Playoff to 12 teams

The College Football Playoff Board of Managers decided on a 12-team format after a meeting on Friday. The news broke and College Football Twitter went absolutely nuts. Here are some of the best reactions.

Many, like Max Olson of The Athletic, were overjoyed at the decision to expand the College Football Playoff to 12 teams. So overjoyed that very appropriate gifs from The Office were in play.

It really is happening. And College Football Twitter came with all of the pop culture references to express their excitement.

This is the way. https://t.co/1q1KQzk2SP — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) September 2, 2022

But it wasn’t all excitement. Someone had to point out how long it took for the College Football Playoff Board to decide to make the huge move.

In the most college football thing ever, 15 months after they first proposed the 12 team playoff, someone finally approved it on the Friday of Labor Day weekend. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 2, 2022

Progress. Our long national nightmare is (almost) over. https://t.co/hSVCRcmvd4 — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) September 2, 2022

Mandel is referring to, of course, the 12-team proposal originally presented by a four-person working group last June. The idea picked up steam in November, when commissioners of the ACC, Big Ten and the Pac-12 pushed for an expanded College Football Playoff that would guarantee access for each conference champion.

It really is the “most college football thing ever.” And the wait for the expanded CFP- otherwise known as the “national nightmare”, as SI’s Pat Forde calls it, isn’t quite over yet. Reports have suggested that 2024 could be in play, though 2025 or ’26 seem to be more logical options, at least from where things stand right now.

Speaking of nightmares, not everyone was thrilled by the idea of a 12-team Playoff.

We all want an expanded Playoff, me included, but here’s the problem with a 12-team Playoff. Teams with two and three regular-season losses don’t deserve the opportunity to play for a national championship. — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) September 2, 2022

It’s an interesting point. But perhaps that’s part of expanding. Giving teams that normally wouldn’t have a chance at a national championship, a seat at the table.

One thing is for sure. The decision to expand the Playoff to 12 teams is sure to have people talking for quite some time.