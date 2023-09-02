Although the NFL is king around these parts, the sport of college football isn't far behind. With eager eyes counting down the seconds until they kick off for play in Week 1, there's no harm in looking towards the future and figuring out who has the best odds to be National Champions. Without further ado, it is time to check out our college football odds series where our 2023 National Championship winner prediction and pick will be revealed.

Ladies and gentlemen, one way or the other, there will be history made by the conclusion of the 2023 college football season. Last January, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second consecutive National Championship and if they win it all again, they will become the first college football program to win three-straight titles since the 1934-1936 Minnesota Golden Gophers. Even though the Bulldogs have the best odds to win it again, there are still plenty of teams standing in their way.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: 2023 National Championship winner

Georgia: +220

Alabama: +600

Ohio State: +700

Michigan: +850

Why Georgia Will Win the National Championship

Coming into the new season with +22o odds to return to college football's highest mountain top, Georgia is one of a few teams that produce NFL talent only to reload in talent the following year. Whether it's thanks to strong recruiting classes or having a heavy presence in the transfer portal, the Bulldogs are not going anywhere anytime soon.

Believe it or not, but one name that won't be a part of this team is last year's quarterback Stetson Bennett who somehow is only 25 years old as a backup QB for the Los Angeles Rams. After what seemed like 15 years as Georgia's starting quarterback, the ‘Dawgs head into 2023 with a new face under center for the first time in a while. Introducing junior Carson Beck, who has already displayed a cannon for an arm in camp and has won the job with ease. With another talented roster surrounding him, Beck has a chance to be an absolute star en route to a Natty run.

Alas, one stat alone will turn a doubter into a believer in the blink of an eye. In furious fashion, the Bulldogs have gone 29-1 over the course of the last two seasons and seem to be allergic to losing. Don't believe me? Just look at the quality of opponents they have faced during that span. 22 of their last 30 games played have been against schools that went bowling. Simply put, Georgia is putting their stamp on the college football world against the cream of the crop.

Why Alabama Will Win National Championship

Let's not pretend that Alabama's infamous run under Nick Saban is anywhere close to being finished. In fact, their recent recruiting classes suggest anything but. Most recently, the Crimson Tide locked up the number-one 2023 recruiting class in all of college football. Even more incredibly, this is a program that has finished with the top recruiting class in eight of the last ten years. Truly unbelievable stuff.

In regards to the 2023 version of Coach Saban's troops, Alabama's obvious question mark is at the quarterback position. Even programs like Alabama have extremely large shoes to fill whenever a #1 pick in the NFL Draft like Bryce Young moves on to the next level. Unfortunately, the ‘Tide have yet to name a starter and will need solid play from that position if they want to become champs for the first time since 2020.

If Alabama fans aren't nervous about their quarterback, they are probably lying. But at least their roster is absolutely stacked. Look no further than some of Nick Saban's past teams that always haven't had phenomenal quarterback play. This is a team that lives in the trenches and plays brushing football to achieve their goals.

Regardless, be on the lookout for a deep and skilled receiving corps and the coolest name in all of college football: cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Why Ohio State Will Win National Championship

Despite losing to arch-rivals Michigan in the final game of the regular season, the Ohio State Buckeyes were able to leapfrog their way to the final spot in the College Football Playoff but lost in heartbreaking fashion to Georgia in the semi-finals. With the loss of star quarterback CJ Stroud, Ohio State will have to more production in different areas to be just as dangerous in 2023.

For starters, not only has Ohio State cemented themselves as a top-three school in college football in the past decade, but the Buckeyes also are a part of a common theme in stellar recruiting. Truly, talent wins games, no matter what anyone else has to say. Even though Stroud is no longer a part of the equation, the most brilliant Buckeye happens to be the son of a former NFL great in Marvin Harrison Jr. Already projected to be a top pick in next year's NFL Draft, Harrison Jr. is arguably the top receiver in all of college football and has the ability to take it to the house or simply “Moss” defensive backs with one touch of the ball.

Not only will Ohio State run most of the offense through their once-in-a-generational wideout, but a talented defense that can play ball-hawking football is going to be fun to watch.

However, it appears that Michigan has finally caught up with Ohio State the past couple of seasons including back-to-back losses to the Wolverines. This year is the year that head coach Ryan Day and company need to take care of Michigan since it is most likely that the 119th meeting of “The Game” could decide who goes to the College Football Playoff.

Why Michigan Will Win a National Championship

All of the talk about Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines before the last couple of years were about a team that was good, but not great. Talented, but not one of the best. Oh, how the tables have turned.

Since a 2020 season finale loss to Penn State, Michigan has gone on to win back-to-back Big Ten Championships including two-straight CFP Appearances, and are ready to officially take that next step in 2023.

Having not won the whole enchilada since 1998 which was a shared national championship with Nebraska, the Wolverines certainly have the pieces to go all the way. Unlike some other contenders in the country, Michigan has the privilege of a returning quarterback in JJ McCarthy who already has big-game experience as the Wolverine's best field general in recent memory. After many seasons of average quarterbacks in the Jim Harbaugh era, it seems a star has been born in Ann Arbor. Plus, this offensive line is straight-up nasty and vicious.

Not to mention, Michigan is absolutely loaded with skill on defense for yet another campaign. Remember how feisty and swift the Wolverines were in 2022 before they got whooped on by TCU. In fact, not many teams in the nation have such experience at the linebacker position than Michigan. Combining for 173 tackles last season, linebackers Junior Colson and Michael Barrett will be on a mission yet again in 2023.

Final 2023 National Championship Winner Prediction & Pick

There's a reason that there hasn't been a three-peat in college football in nearly a century. Georgia will knock on the door by reaching the natty, but it just feels like Michigan is finally due to bring one back home to Ann Arbor. Besides, the betting value is certainly there!

Final 2023 National Championship Winner Prediction & Pick: Michigan +850