College Football Odds: Air Force vs. Wyoming prediction, odds and pick – 9/16/2022

The Air Force Falcons and Wyoming Cowboys will square off in a college football matchup on Friday night in Wyoming. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes an Air Force-Wyoming prediction and pick, laid out below.

Air Force has gone 2-0 to open their season, beating both FCS Northern Iowa 48-17 and a 48-10 thrashing of Colorado in the second game of the year. Head coach Troy Calhoun has long been the subject of rumors surrounding open coaching positions, but in the meantime, will look to pilot the Falcons to another bowl game.

Wyoming has opened their season 2-1, winning two in a row after a brutal 38-6 week zero loss against Illinois. The team won a shootout with Tulsa 40-37 in the second game, and then took care of Northern Colorado easily, beating the Bears by a score of 33-10 to bring Wyoming’s home record to 2-0.

Here are the Air Force-Wyoming CFB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CFB Odds: Air Force-Wyoming Odds

Air Force Falcons: -16.5 (-110)

Wyoming Cowboys: +16.5 (-110)

Over: 46.5 (-112)

Under: 46.5 (-108)

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread

Air Force, like their fellow service academies, run a different offense than most of college football, relying on the rushing attack and trickeration rather than a strong-armed quarterback. The team has already rushed for over 1,000 yards this season while attempting just eleven passes in their two games. The rushing attack is led by Brad Roberts, who has totaled 288 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Quarterback Haazig Daniels has rushed for 136 yards along with two touchdowns. As a team, Air Force has 1,017 rushing yards and 10 (!) rushing touchdowns. John Lee Eldridge III is the team’s second-leading rusher with 173 rushing yards, crossing the goal line one time. Receiver Dane Kinamon leads the team with 88 receiving yards, 80 of which came on a touchdown catch, the team’s only passing touchdown. Daniels has only attempted eleven passes, completing four.

Air Force is allowing just 13.5 points per game as a team. Trey Taylor leads the team with 12 tackles, breaking up a pass as well. Air Force has registered five tackles for a loss and one sack in their two games. Payton Zdroik is the lone Falcon to register a sack. Camby Goff leads the team with two interceptions, the only two the team has registered this season.

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

Wyoming is now known as the launching pad for Josh Allen’s stellar NFL career. While they are a long way removed from those days, Wyoming may be able to make some noise this season under head coach Craig Bohl. Bohl is in his ninth season as head coach at Wyoming, making a bowl in four of his eight previous seasons. Andrew Peasley is the starting quarterback, tossing two touchdown passes and 430 yards in his three games. Peasley was better in the last two after a brutal opener. The Cowboys have registered 515 yards on the ground, with three touchdowns. Titus Swen has scored all three of those rushing touchdowns and leads the team with 214 rushing yards. Joshua Cobbs leads the team with 12 catches and 135 yards, hauling in one touchdown catch.

Wyoming has intercepted two passes from opponents, with both Shae Suiaunoa and Cameron Stone picked off one pass. Easton Gibbs leads the team with an impressive 26 tackles, including three quarterback hits. Wyoming has sacked their opponents nine times this season and recorded 14 tackles for a loss.

Final Air Force-Wyoming Prediction & Pick

Air Force should run all over Wyoming, as they have in their first two games.

Final Air Force-Wyoming Prediction & Pick: Air Force -16.5 (-110), under 46.5 (-108)