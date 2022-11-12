Published November 12, 2022

By Matthew Zemek · 3 min read

The Arizona Wildcats take on the UCLA Bruins. Check out our college football odds series for our Arizona UCLA prediction and pick.

The UCLA football program has come a long way this season, and if it can get past Arizona — which it is heavily favored to do — it will enter the big USC game at 9-1 with a chance to make the Pac-12 Championship Game. The Bruins are very likely to win at least 10 games this season, given that their Nov. 26 game (one week after the USC contest) is against a weak California Golden Bear squad. These kinds of seasons have been rare for UCLA, which is why this Arizona game is so important: Get to 9-1. Move closer to the Pac-12 title game. Set up the USC game as a supremely meaningful moment. It’s all there for UCLA.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been sensational as the quarterback of the Bruins. He returned to school this season with unfinished business. He has certainly taken care of business to this point in the season. DTR is a brilliant runner, but this year he has clearly grown as a passer, avoiding the crushing mistakes which hurt him in previous UCLA seasons. Thompson-Robinson is providing the full package for UCLA, which is the cornerstone of the team and the main reason for its success.

UCLA wouldn’t be in such a good position, however, without Zach Charbonnet accompanying DTR in what is the best offensive backfield in the Pac-12. Bo Nix of Oregon is having a sensational year as a quarterback in the Pac-12, and USC’s combination of Caleb Williams and Travis Dye has been terrific, but DTR-Charbonnet has been the very best, and it’s why Chip Kelly has rediscovered his fastball this year as coach of the Bruins.

Arizona has been a fun team to watch this season, but the Wildcats still aren’t a good team because their defense is and has been nonexistent. Arizona has allowed at least 45 points in five of its last six games: 49 to Cal, Oregon and Washington, 45 to USC and Utah. The Arizona offense has scored 37 against USC, 39 against Washington, 43 versus Colorado, and 38 against San Diego State, but the defense has not been built up at all, and that’s where head coach Jedd Fisch will have to focus his energies in the offseason. Arizona is a lot better than last year’s team, which nearly went winless, but the Wildcats are still a few steps away from being a bowl team. Arizona needs to win this game to have any hope of playing in a bowl.

Here are the Arizona-UCLA NCAA Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Arizona Wildcats: +16.5 (-112)

UCLA Bruins: -16.5 (-108)

Over: 66.5 (-110)

Under: 66.5 (-110)

Why Arizona Could Cover the Spread

The Wildcats do have a terrible defense, but they will score enough to cover. Consider what happened in UCLA’s most recent game last week against Arizona State. The Bruins did score 50, but they allowed 36. If that is the final margin of victory (14 points), Arizona will cover. Arizona did cover a 14-point spread against USC, losing by eight. The Wildcats should cover if they can score 35 points here.

Why UCLA Could Cover the Spread

UCLA is going to score at least 49 points. Arizona has given up 49 points on several occasions this season, and UCLA has elite offensive weapons, having just scored 50 last week. If UCLA can hold Arizona under 30 points, it will cover.

Final Arizona-UCLA Prediction & Pick

UCLA’s defense will allow 38 points. UCLA wins, but Arizona covers. Bruins 52, Wildcats 38.

Final Arizona-UCLA Prediction & Pick: Arizona +16.5