College Football Odds: Arkansas vs. BYU prediction, odds and pick – 10/15/2022

At the halfway point of the college football season, the Arkansas Razorbacks will take a much-needed break from conference play and go up against the Independent BYU Cougars this weekend in a matchup between two underachieving teams. It is time to check out our College Football odds series, where our Arkansas-BYU prediction and pick will be made.

Storming out of the gates with a 3-0 record to begin season play, it appeared that the Razorbacks could be a big-time player within the chase at the SEC title. However, this proved to be very short-lived, as Arkansas has now lost three consecutive matchups to conference opponents and could use a get-right game to boost their morale for the second half of their schedule. Now at 3-3, keep an eye out on whether or not QB K.J. Jefferson can give it a go after sustaining a head injury in the blowout loss to Alabama a couple of weeks back.

Since pulling off a season-defining win at the hands of Baylor on Sep. 10th, the Cougars have struggled to remain consistent the past few weeks and have dropped a pair of games because of it. As a whole, BYU is stacked with veterans on both sides of the ball and will try to use their upper hand in the trenches to tire out the Razorbacks in the later stages of this one. Even though they are no longer among the Top 25 in the AP poll, there is still so much season left for the Cougars to finish as one of the nation’s top teams.

Here are the Arkansas-BYU college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arkansas-BYU Odds

Arkansas: +1.5 (-118)

BYU: -1.5 (-104)

Over: 66.5 (-115)

Under: 66.5 (-105)

Why Arkansas Could Cover The Spread

Despite cranking up 483 yards of total offense a week ago versus Mississippi State, the ‘Hogs found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard in a 40-17 route that got uglier and uglier as the game went on. Not to mention, the Razorbacks surely were affected by the absence of their leader on offense in K.J. Jefferson. With Jefferson at center, Arkansas is able to use his legs to keep opposing defenses honest. Additionally, Jefferson has a cannon of an arm and can make throws in the pocket and on the run even though his accuracy is wishy-washy at times. Simply put, getting Jefferson back this weekend will provide the Razorbacks with not only a boost talent-wise but would able to serve as a savvy veteran presence that could keep Arkansas level-headed.

With that being said, don’t be surprised if running back Raheim Sanders runs wild versus a Cougars defense that got shredded by Notre Dame a week ago for over 200 yards on the ground. If Arkansas can establish the run early and often, then they should find great success in moving the ball.

The biggest question mark comes on the defensive side of the football, as Arkansas has no doubt been gashed in recent weeks. In fact, the ‘Hogs have surrendered 40-plus points in their two previous games and need to find a way to keep the big plays in check. If they struggle in slowing down this Cougars attack, then it may be nearly impossible to cover the spread out on the road.

Why BYU Could Cover The Spread

The Cougars will be returning home to Provo in what serves as one of the more unique places for teams to come visit in the entire country. In Utah, Arkansas could be in for a rude awakening given the fact that the altitude will surely be a huge factor and that the crowd will be at a fever pitch in trying to make things loud for the Razorbacks. Yes, Arkansas is used to the rough and rowdy crowds of the SEC, but there is something about Provo, Utah that always presents a challenge for the opposition.

Nevertheless, BYU will need to execute in a multitude of ways if they want to cover the spread. With that being said, it all comes down to a gritty BYU team that prefers to dominate the ground game and control the tempo as much as possible. However, the biggest difference maker for the Cougars will ride on the arm of Jaren Hall, who is quickly elevating himself upwards in many NFL draft boards. While the passing game fizzled against the Fighting Irish, BYU is confident in their star under center that can change the tone of a game with one throw.

In addition, this is a stingy Cougars defense that is only surrendering 362 yards per game and rarely shoots themselves with penalties, missed assignments, or even blown coverages in the secondary. Expect them to put the pressure on Jefferson and the Razorbacks’ offense.

Final Arkansas-BYU Prediction & Pick

With both sides desperate for a win, Arkansas is in for a tough challenge to get right at a place where it might be difficult to catch your breath. Despite the Razorbacks being the more talented team on paper, BYU should use their experience to their advantage and will do just enough to cover the spread at home.

Final Arkansas-BYU Prediction & Pick: BYU -1.5 (-104)