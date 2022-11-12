Published November 12, 2022

The Boston College Eagles take on the NC State Wolfpack. Check out our college football odds series for our Boston College NC State prediction and pick.

The Boston College Eagles have had a miserable year, and the sad part about this season is that head coach Jeff Hafley really can’t be blamed too much for what is going on. Boston College has taken lots of injury hits this year, much as it did last year. The offensive line for Boston College was supposed to be a team strength, but injuries have blown it up. The Eagles have occasionally found ways to win, particularly against Louisville, but their offense can’t keep up and their defense has not been able to compensate for the offense’s limitations. Hafley shouldn’t be on the hot seat in Chestnut Hill, but the past two seasons have been a total waste, and it does force Hafley to find reinforcements in the transfer portal as well as on the recruiting trail. Given that Boston College has not pulled in high-end results, however, it will be hard for Hafley to make the high-impact player acquisitions he needs to turn around the program and change its trajectory. Boston College was shredded by Duke last week. The fact that Duke will go bowling in Year 1 under new head coach Mike Elko will make plenty of Boston College fans understandably upset at Hafley. They will wonder why B.C. can’t soar if other ACC coaches can quickly remake previously downtrodden programs.

North Carolina State might not get a top-tier bowl game, which would be enormously frustrating, but the Wolfpack have competed well and admirably this season. They lost starting quarterback Devin Leary to injury, and the whole operation could have crashed and burned. Instead, North Carolina State has shown great resilience and perseverance. The Wolfpack were down 21-3 to Virginia Tech a few weeks ago but battled back to score a 22-21 victory. More recently, the Pack took down nemesis Wake Forest. State was playing Wake with backup quarterback M.J. Morris, who was given the daunting task of trying to beat Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman. Wake had the better quarterback on paper. It was easy to think that the Wolfpack were bringing a knife to a gunfight against a quality gunslinger. Yet, the N.C. State defense throttled Hartman and scored a convincing win. It’s a testament to Doeren that he kept his players battling when they could have lost faith. This is how a program sustains itself, even if a high-end bowl game might not be the reward at the end of the road.

Why Boston College Could Cover the Spread

The fact that North Carolina State is playing a backup quarterback — even a capable one such as M.J. Morris — levels the playing field. Given that North Carolina State failed to cover as a solid favorite against Virginia Tech a few weeks ago offers Boston College real hope that it can stay close.

Why NC State Could Cover the Spread

The play of M.J. Morris has been better than a lot of people expected. State found its backup quarterback and its answer to the Devin Leary injury. Boston College is a bad team, and State can still pile up a big margin against the Eagles.

