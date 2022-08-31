The Central Michigan Chippewas take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Check out our college football odds series for our Central Michigan Oklahoma State prediction and pick.

The Central Michigan Chippewas are overflowing with confidence and optimism after their 2021 season. Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain, whom many college football fans remember from his days coaching the Florida Gators several years ago (before being succeeded by Dan Mullen), used to coach at CMU before making his way up the ladder. He didn’t flourish at Florida, but the MAC is a conference where he has done quite well. He clearly felt at home in the conference and in Mount Pleasant.

Central Michigan went 6-2 in eight MAC games last season. The Chippewas narrowly missed making the MAC Championship Game. Northern Illinois — which defeated Central Michigan 39-38 in a crazy game — won the MAC West Division over the Chips and beat Kent State to win the MAC title in 2021. Central Michigan got a chance to play a Power Five conference opponent in the postseason last year. The Chippewas made the most of their opportunity, thoroughly outplaying Washington State for most of the day before fending off a late comeback attempt from the Cougars. CMU beat Wazzu, 24-21, to score a MAC-over-Pac upset and give McElwain a huge catapult of momentum into the offseason. The Chippewas will try to build off that win and take the next step this year: winning their division.

Oklahoma State came very close to making the College Football Playoff last year. The Cowboys were two yards away from beating Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game, but they could not punch the ball into the end zone on four tries near the goal line. OSU defeated Oklahoma in the Bedlam game and sent Lincoln Riley on his way to USC. The Cowboys and Mike Gundy continue to show that they aren’t going anywhere in the Big 12. They’re a factor, they’re a problem, and if other teams want to win the conference, they have to go through Stillwater.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Central Michigan-Oklahoma State College Football odds.

College Football Odds: Central Michigan-Oklahoma State Odds

Central Michigan Chippewas: +22.5 (-114)

Oklahoma State Cowboys: -22.5 (-106)

Over: 59.5 (-110)

Under: 59.5 (-110)

Why Central Michigan Could Cover the Spread

If you look at how Oklahoma State began its 2021 season, you’ll see a few hiccups — not losses, but definitely bad performances which enabled substantial betting underdogs to easily cover the spread. Oklahoma State beat FCS tomato can Missouri State by a shockingly close 23-16 score in its 2021 season opener. Tulsa was not supposed to be a particularly close game in Week 2 of 2021, but the Pokes trailed 14-7 after three quarters and had to scramble late for a 28-23 win over the Golden Hurricane. Central Michigan has a reasonable number of notable players returning from its 2021 team. If OSU plays this game the way it played its opening 2021 games, the Chippewas will cover.

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover the Spread

The Cowboys have quarterback Spencer Sanders returning for this 2022 season. Sanders’ interceptions killed the Pokes against Baylor in that Big 12 Championship Game loss last December. If he is a substantially improved quarterback who makes much better decisions with the ball, Oklahoma State can have a big year. If Sanders is on his game against Central Michigan, Oklahoma State can run away with this contest and easily cover.

Final Central Michigan-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

We’re going to lean to the belief that Oklahoma State will be a little rusty and ragged, and that Central Michigan will start the game well enough to keep it close for one half. OSU by 17. Central will cover.

Final Central Michigan-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick: Central Michigan +22.5