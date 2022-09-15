College Football Odds: Florida State vs. Louisville prediction, odds and pick – 9/16/2022

The Florida State Seminoles and Louisville Cardinals will square off in an ACC matchup on Friday night in Louisville. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our College football odds series, which includes a Florida State-Louisville prediction and pick, laid out below.

Florida State has gone 2-0 on the season, coming off an exciting 24-23 victory over LSU in a primetime Monday night matchup on September 4. Head coach Mike Norvell has gone 10-13 in his tenure with Florida State, working to restore this program to its previous heights.

Louisville has been up and down this season, going 1-1 in the first two games. An embarrassing 31-7 loss at the hands of Syracuse in week one was avenged by a sloppy 20-14 victory over UCF in week two. Following two road games, Louisville is finally back in the comfort of its home stadium.

Here are the Florida State-Louisville College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Florida State-Louisville Odds

Florida State Seminoles: -2.5 (-114)

Louisville Cardinals: +2.5 (-106)

Over: 56.5 (-115)

Under: 56.5 (-105)

Why The Seminoles Could Cover The Spread

Jordan Travis, a one-time Louisville quarterback, has played a significant chunk of Florida State’s games the last couple of seasons. Now in his fifth year of college, Travis has tossed two touchdown passes against zero interceptions this season. Travis threw 15 touchdowns and just six interceptions in 2021. Travis has run for 1,409 rushing yards in his career, with 18 touchdowns on the ground. Florida State has rushed for 538 yards on the season, led by Treshaun Ward, who has rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns this season. Both Johnny Wilson and Ontaria Wilson have registered over 100 receiving yards this season, with Ontaria Wilson catching both of Travis’ touchdowns. The team has registered 1,030 total yards of offense.

Defensively, Florida State was only truly tested in their last game and responded by holding LSU to 23 points. The defense is holding opponents to just 256 yards per game. Florida State has registered 12 tackles for a loss, including five sacks. Jared Verse, a coveted transfer from FCS Albany, leads the team with three sacks and four tackles for loss. Renardo Green and Tatum Bethune lead the team with 11 tackles each.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Louisville still boasts one of the more exciting quarterbacks in the conference with Malik Cunningham piloting the offense. Cunningham has thrown for 347 passing yards this season but has not tossed a touchdown pass. Instead, Cunningham has scored a rushing touchdown, rushing for 155 yards. Tiyon Evans leads the team with 164 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Tyler Hudson leads the team with 11 receptions and 169 yards. Ahmari Huggins-Bruce is the team’s second-leading receiver, with 104 receiving yards. Louisville has rushed for 397 yards on the season.

Louisville rebounded from a brutal season opener, allowing just 14 points in their second game. The team now has surrendered just 22.5 points per game. Six Cardinals’ have registered double-digit tackles, led by Kenderick Duncan and his 17 tackles. The team has totaled six sacks and 13 tackles for loss. Ashton Gillotte leads the team with two sacks and is tied for the lead with two tackles for loss. Yasir Abdullah also has registered two tackles for loss, with six tackles in total. Jarvis Brownlee has totaled ten tackles and leads the team with one interception.

Final Florida State-Louisville Prediction & Pick

There should be a lot of offense in this one, but give Florida State the edge.

Final Florida State-Louisville Prediction & Pick: Florida State -2.5 (-114), over 56.5 (-115)