College Football Odds: Florida State vs. LSU prediction, odds and pick – 9/4/2022

The Florida State Seminoles will travel to take on the LSU Tigers in a primetime college football matchup on Sunday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Florida State-LSU prediction and pick we have laid out below.

Florida State struggled uncharacteristically in 2021, going 5-7 under head coach Mike Norvell. The team seemed to have righted the ship in their 2022 opener, dismantling Duquesne 47-7. Norvell is tasked with restoring a once proud program to its previous heights.

LSU will begin the Brian Kelly era under the lights with a marquee, standalone matchup in their 2022 opener. What a storyline this one should be. LSU is just three seasons removed from winning a National Championship with Joe Burrow at quarterback.

Here are the Florida State-LSU college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Florida State-LSU Odds

Florida State Seminoles: +3.5 (-122)

LSU Tigers: -3.5 (+100)

Over: 49.5 (-110)

Under: 49.5 (-110)

Why The Seminoles Could Cover The Spread

Florida State might have found their answer at quarterback in Jordan Travis. Travis spent 2018 at Louisville but is entering his fourth season in Tallahassee. Travis tossed 15 touchdown passes to just six interceptions last year but did not register either in his 2022 opener. Instead, Travis threw for 207 yards in limited duty, adding a rushing touchdown. Three different Seminoles totaled 100 rushing yards last game, led by Treshaun Ward, who ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns. All six of Florida State’s touchdowns came on the ground last week. Sophomore Kentron Poitier led the team with 84 receiving yards in the first game, by far a career-high.

Florida State’s defense stifled the lesser Duquesne offense and will be tested in this one. Prized transfer defensive lineman Jared Verse lived up to the billing, totaling four tackles, including one and a half for loss and one sack. Verse, who began his career at Division 1-AA Albany, parlayed his 14.5 career sacks into over 30 offers while in the portal, settling on Florida State in early 2022. Florida State did not force any turnovers in their season opener.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

LSU no longer employs Ed Orgeron, a shame for college football Twitter fans. Instead, it now counts the newly-Southern Brian Kelly as head coach. Kelly comes off a successful stint at the helm of Notre Dame and will be tasked with a sort of rebound at LSU. Garrett Nussmeier, who appeared in four games in 2021, has been competing with ASU transfer Jayden Daniels for the starting quarterback spot during training camp. While the team and Kelly know who won the competition, we the public are not privy to that information. My guess is Daniels, who was electric on some underwhelming Arizona State teams. Noah Cain, a Penn State transfer, and John Emery, Jr., will likely shoulder the load in the backfield. Kayshon Boutte returns after leading the team with 509 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

LSU’s defense struggled last season, ranking 70th with 26.6 points allowed per game. Last year’s leading sack gatherer BJ Ojulari is back after totaling seven quarterback takedowns in 2021. Micah Bakersfield is the team’s leading returning tackler after registering 83 in 2021. Jay Ward has intercepted five passes in 24 career games and led the team with two last season.

Final Florida State-LSU Prediction & Pick

Just too much going on with LSU to trust them in this one.

Final Florida State-LSU Prediction & Pick: Florida State +3.5 (-122), over 49.5 (-110)