College Football Odds: Florida vs. Georgia prediction, odds and pick – 10/29/2022

The Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs will square off in a Saturday afternoon SEC college football matchup in Athens. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Florida-Georgia prediction and pick, laid out below.

Florida has not lived up to expectations under new head coach Billy Napier, going 4-3 this season. All three of those losses have come in SEC play, and a 1-3 conference record all but guarantees an elimination from the championship game. Florida lost to LSU last time out.

Georgia is the number one ranked team in the country, going 7-0, highlighted by a 49-3 drubbing of Oregon in their season opener. Last time out, Georgia thumped Vanderbilt by a final score of 55-0. Kirby Smart once again has his team set up for a College Football Playoff appearance.

Here are the Florida-Georgia college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Florida-Georgia Odds

Florida Gators: +22.5 (-105)

Georgia Bulldogs: -22.5 (-115)

Over: 56.5 (-105)

Under: 56.5 (-115)

Why Florida Could Cover The Spread

Anthony Richardson entered the season with Heisman hype but has struggled so far. Richardson has completed 56 percent of his passes for 1,367 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions. On the ground, Richardson is second with 395 yards and six touchdowns. Montrell Johnson, Jr. leads the team with 425 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Trevor Etienne has rushed for 334 yards and three touchdowns. The Gators have rushed for 1,492 yards and 20 touchdowns as a team. Xzavier Henderson leads the team with 27 catches, totaling 252 yards and a touchdown. Justin Shorter leads the team with 405 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Ricky Pearsall also has hauled in two touchdown catches. Florida is averaging 31.4 points and 430.1 yards of offense per game.

Defensively, the Gators have struggled, allowing 28.1 points and 429.3 yards of offense per game. Rashad Torrence II leads the team with 55 tackles, also breaking up one pass. Florida has sacked their opponents thirteen times, led by four sacks from Amari Burney. Jaydon Hill leads the team with two interceptions, while four other Gators have intercepted one pass each.

Why Georgia Could Cover The Spread

Stetson Bennett has been impressive yet again, completing 71 percent of his passes for 2,033 yards with seven touchdowns and just one interception. Bennett is also tied for the team lead with five rushing touchdowns. Daijun Edwards leads the team with 334 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Kendall Minton and Kenny McIntosh each have rushed for four touchdowns. Georgia has totaled 1,377 rushing yards and 24 (!!!) touchdowns. Brock Bowers leads the team with 393 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Ladd McConkey leads the team with 29 receptions, hauling in a touchdown. Dillon Bell also has caught two touchdown passes. Georgia is averaging 41.7 points and 526.6 yards of offense per game.

Defense is the story for Georgia, holding opponents to 9.1 points and 247 yards of offense per game. Jamon Dumas-Johnson leads the team with 33 tackles, four of those have gone for a loss, including two sacks. Georgia has sacked their opponents seven times, led by three from Nolan Smith. Malaki Starks and Christopher Smith each have intercepted two passes to lead the team. Georgia has hit opposing quarterbacks an insane 84 times this season. There is simply no stopping this Georgia defense. Richardson has not been good at keeping the ball with Florida, so Georgia can capitalize on that.

Final Florida-Georgia Prediction & Pick

Uh, Georgia should be able to win this one pretty soundly and may score over 50 just by themselves.

Final Florida-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Georgia -22.5 (-115), over 56.5 (-105)