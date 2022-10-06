College Football Odds: Houston vs. Memphis prediction, odds and pick – 10/7/2022

The Houston Cougars will travel north to take on the Memphis Tigers in a Friday night American Athletic Conference college football matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Houston-Memphis prediction and pick, laid out below.

The Houston Cougars have struggled to a 2-3 record this season, going 1-3 since their exciting triple overtime win over UTSA in the opener. Head coach Dana Holgorsen is in his fourth season at the helm of this program, coming off a 12-win season in 2021.

Memphis enters this one at 4-1, winners of four straight games. Last time out, Memphis thumped conference rival Temple to the tune of a 24-3 victory. Head coach Ryan Silverfield has won fourteen games over the last two seasons, bringing the team to two straight bowl games.

Here are the Houston-Memphis college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Houston-Memphis Odds

Houston Cougars: +2.5 (-106)

Memphis Tigers: -2.5 (-114)

Over: 57.5 (-105)

Under: 57.5 (-115)

Why Houston Could Cover The Spread

Quarterback Clayton Tune has started 36 of his 39 career games, now in his fifth season with the Houston Cougars. Tune has completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,201 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions. Tune has also rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Brandon Campbell leads the team with 243 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Ta’Zhawn Henry has added 220 rushing yards and two touchdowns. As a team, Houston has totaled 752 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Nathaniel Dell leads the team with 33 catches for 453 receiving yards and five touchdown catches. Matthew Golden ranks second with 13 catches for 178 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Houston is averaging 31 points per game and 390.6 yards of offense per game.

Houston is averaging 34 points per game this season and has surrendered 409.2 yards of offense per game. Donovan Mutin leads the team with 27 tackles, including three and a half for loss. Derek Parish leads the team with an impressive five sacks, accounting for more than a third of the team’s 14 sacks. Five Cougars have intercepted a pass this season, highlighted by Jayce Rogers’ 57-yard touchdown return.

Why Memphis Could Cover The Spread

Seth Henigan is back for a second season as the starting quarterback for Memphis after a record-setting freshman campaign. Henigan has thrown for 1,276 yards with nine touchdowns against just one interception, completing 63 percent of his passes. Henigan has also added 147 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Brandon Thomas leads the team with 211 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. Memphis has totaled 734 rushing yards and eleven touchdowns on the season. Gabriel Rogers leads the team with 231 receiving yards, reaching that total on 17 catches. Caden Pierkson has hauled in 18 catches, which leads the team, for 178 yards and a team-leading five touchdowns. Memphis is averaging 34.4 points per game and 402 yards of offense per game.

Memphis’ defense has held opponents to 26.2 points per game and 400.2 yards of offense per game. Quindell Johnson leads the team with 38 tackles, breaking up two passes and tying for the team lead with two interceptions. Xavier Cullens has also intercepted two passes, taking one back for a touchdown. Four other Tigers have intercepted a pass, highlighted by Jaylon Allen’s 39-yard touchdown return. Allen and Wardalis Ducksworth each lead the team with two sacks. Memphis has sacked their opponents seven times on the season.

Final Houston-Memphis Prediction & Pick

Let’s ride the hot hand in this one.

Final Houston-Memphis Prediction & Pick: Memphis -2.5 (-114), over 57.5 (-105)