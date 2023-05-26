Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

Kansas State will look to improve upon a good season as they get ready for an exciting 2023 campaign. We are here to share our college football odds series, by making a Kansas State over-under win total prediction and pick.

Kansas State went 10-4 (7-2 in the Pac-12) and were the Big-12 Conference Champions. Significantly, it was a slight improvement after a season where they went 8-5. The Wildcats started their season 2-0 as they blew out South Dakota and Missouri. Then, they fell 17-10 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium to Tulane. Kansas State won 41-34 on the road against Oklahoma. Next, they defeated Texas Tech 37-28.

The Wildcats then edged out Iowa State 10-9 on the road. However, they fell 38-28 to TCU. But they bounced back significantly when they destroyed Oklahoma State 48-0 at home. Conversely, they lost 34-27 at home to Texas. They followed that with a 31-3 victory at Baylor. Next, they won 48-31 at West Virginia. The Wildcats routed Kansas 47-27 at home. Finally, they won 31-28 in the Big-12 Championship, avenging their loss to TCU. Kansas State fell in the Sugar Bowl to Alabama 45-20.

Kansas State lost four significant players this offseason. Ultimately, the Kansas City Chiefs drafted star defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah with the final pick of the first round. Anudike-Uzomah was the 2022 Big-12 defensive player of the year. Significantly, he had 8.5 sacks, which was second in the Big-12. Anudike-Uzomah also forced two fumbles.

The Indianapolis Colts drafted star cornerback Julius Brents with the 44th pick. Amazingly, he had 45 total tackles, including 3.5 for a loss, four interceptions, eight pass deflections, and a forced fumble. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted cornerback Josh Hayes with the 181st pick. Likewise, the Dallas Cowboys picked Deuce Vaughn with the 212th pick. The Wildcard must replace these four players.

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 7.5 wins: -188

Under 7.5 wins: +152

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Kansas State Can Win 7.5 Games

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Wildcats will bring back quarterback Will Howard for the 2023 campaign. Significantly, he threw for 1,633 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions with a 60 percent completion percentage through seven games. Howard will attempt to replicate those stats and raise the bar for the Wildcats this season. Additionally, Treshaun Ward has transferred over from Florida State and will look to make an impact for the Wildcats. Ward totaled 1,143 yards and 11 touchdowns over two seasons. Now, he gets a chance to be the starting running back.

The defense will get a boost with Daniel Green, a middle linebacker that will look to create chaos up the middle. Meanwhile, the pass rush may get a great find with Khalid Duke coming through the line. Duke had 44 total tackles and three sacks in 2022. Significantly, he will get his chance to create havoc against opposing offensive lines. There is also Austin Moore disrupting things all over the field. Amazingly, Moore had 87 total tackles, including 10 for a loss, an interception, and two forced fumbles. Expect Moore to be a menace all over the football field.

Kansas State will win eight games because Howard will elevate his game, and Ward will become the ultimate weapon in the backfield. Then, the defense will continue to excel and terrorize opposing offenses.

Why Kansas State Can Not Win 7.5 Games

Kansas State had an amazing season in 2022. However, they lost four incredibly talented players that played a significant role in that success. Replacing them will be tough for them to do.

The Wildcats lost Malik Knowles, who has moved on to the NFL as the Minnesota Vikings signed him as an undrafted free agent. Who will catch passes from Howard? Consequently, the lack of a threat may force defenses to key in on Ward and cause some uncomfortable situations for the Wildcats.

But the offense is not the only unit with questions. Significantly, the defense lost three critical players. The Wildcats lost one of the best cornerbacks in college football. Now, they will run a cornerback by committee. Can this unit step up? It will be a difficult task for the secondary. Consequently, if the pass rush cannot get to the quarterback, then it might be easy to pick the secondary apart.

Kansas State will not win eight games because they will struggle to find a replacement for Knowles. Moreover, they will allow too many yards through the air.

Final Kansas State Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

This team is talented enough. Therefore, expect them to plug in the holes. The Wildcats might take a step back. Regardless, they still win eight games.

Final Kansas State Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: