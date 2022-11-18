Published November 18, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Kansas State Wildcats will travel to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in a Saturday afternoon Big 12 college football matchup. Let’s continue our college football odds series and make our Kansas State-West Virginia prediction and pick.

Kansas State has gone 7-3 this season, including a 5-2 record in Big 12 play. In their last two victories over Texas and Baylor, the Wildcats have held their opponents to three points combined. Head coach Chris Klieman is in a good position to best his high of eight wins with the Wildcats.

West Virginia has suffered to a 4-6 season but enters with some momentum after a 23-20 victory over Oklahoma last weekend. Rumors have swirled around head coach Neal Brown’s status, but a six-win regular season might just be enough to save his job.

Here are the Kansas State-West Virginia college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kansas State-West Virginia Odds

Kansas State Wildcats: -7.5 (-106)

West Virginia Mountaineers: +7.5 (-114)

Over: 54.5 (-114)

Under: 54.5 (-106)

Why Kansas State Could Cover The Spread

Will Howard will take over quarterback duties with Adrian Martinez injured. Howard has completed 63.1 percent of hi passes for 717 yards with nine touchdowns and just one interception. Howard has also added a rushing touchdown. Kansas State has thrown for 2,031 yards with 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Deuce Vaughn leads the team with 1,081 rushing yards, scoring five touchdowns. Martinez leads the team with ten rushing touchdowns. DJ Giddens has added four rushing touchdowns. The Wildcats have totaled 2,147 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns as a team. West Virginia’s defense has struggled, allowing over 400 yards of offense per game. Kansas State has averaged 30.6 points and 417.8 yards of offense per game. This could be a field day for the Wildcat offense.

Defense has been the strength of this team, holding opponents to 17.5 points and 361.1 yards of offense per game. The Wildcats have totaled 23 sacks as a team, led by an impressive seven and a half from Felix Anudike-Uzomah. West Virginia’s offensive line has been solid, holding opponents to 16 sacks this season. Kobe Savage leads the team with three interceptions, but West Virginia has thrown nine as a team.

Why West Virginia Could Cover The Spread

JT Daniels seems to have found a home in Morgantown, completing 61.2 percent of his passes for 2,107 yards with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Daniels has also rushed for a touchdown. The Mountaineers have thrown for 17 touchdowns as a team. Tony Mathis leads the team with 545 rushing yards, scoring five touchdowns. CJ Donaldson leads the team with eight rushing touchdowns and is second with 526 yards. The Mountaineers have totaled 1,655 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns as a team. Bryce Ford-Wheaton leads the team with 58 catches for 641 yards and seven touchdowns. Sam James and Kaden Prather are tied for second with three receiving touchdowns each. James is second with 624 receiving yards. West Virginia is averaging 31.2 points and 409.2 yards of offense per game, but faces a tall task taking on the Wildcats.

West Virginia’s defense has struggled, allowing 32.8 points and 415.2 yards of offense to opponents. The Mountaineers have sacked opponents 21 times, led by four and a half from Dante Stills. Kansas State has allowed just 13 sacks this season.

Final Kansas State-West Virginia Prediction & Pick

West Virginia seems to be a mess, and Kansas State’s defense is dominant. The Wildcat offense will feast on a bad WVU defense to push the total over.

Final Kansas State-West Virginia Prediction & Pick: Kansas State -7.5 (-106), over 54.5 (-114)