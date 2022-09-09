College Football Odds: Kentucky vs. Florida prediction, odds and pick – 9/10/2022

The Kentucky Wildcats and Florida Gators will face off in an SEC college football matchup on Saturday night in Gainesville. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our College football odds series, which includes a Kentucky-Florida prediction and pick, laid out below.

Kentucky won its season-opening game by defeating Miami (Ohio) 37-13. Mark Stoops has begun to rebuild this program, making the Wildcats consistent SEC contenders. While it is nearly impossible for the program to overtake Alabama, Kentucky is set to compete for years to come.

Florida won a thrilling game in its opener, defeating Utah as a home underdog. New head coach Billy Napier has the fan base buzzing, and honestly almost anything would be an upgrade over Dan Mullen. A new commitment to recruiting is expected under Napier.

Here are the Kentucky-Florida CFB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Kentucky Wildcats: +5.5 (-106)

Florida Gators: -5.5 (-114)

Over: 52.5 (-108)

Under: 52.5 (-112)

Why The Wildcats Could Cover The Spread

Kentucky has one of the best and most exciting quarterbacks in college football in Will Levis. Levis is an early Heisman Trophy contender, and in contention to be the first quarterback picked in the upcoming NFL Draft.

In the opener, Levis threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns. Kentucky did not have much of a rushing attack against Miami (Ohio), gaining just 50 yards on the ground. Tayvion Robinson led the team with 136 receiving yards, but did not find the end zone in the opener. Dane Key, Chauncey Magwood and Brenden Bates each caught one of Levis’ touchdowns passes. The offense averaged an impressive 6.1 yards per play. Barion Brown also returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown.

Kentucky’s defense kept Miami (Ohio) to just 13 points last week, registering three sacks and four tackles for a loss. DeAndre Square led the team with seven tackles. Alex Afari, Jr. totaled six tackles, including one-and-a-half for a loss and one sack. The secondary combined to break up four passes against Miami (Ohio).

Why The Gators Could Cover The Spread

Not to be outdone, Florida has a star quarterback of their own in Anthony Richardson who threw for 168 yards and ran another 106 and three touchdowns on the ground against Utah. Richardson is yet another Heisman contender in the SEC, leading a potentially dominant offense.

The Gators registered 283 rushing yards and four touchdowns last week. Running back Montrell Johnson, Jr. ran for 75 yards and a touchdown in the opener. Ricky Pearsall led the team with 67 receiving yards, and Xzavier Henderson led the team with six receptions. Richardson has no shortage of weapons to rely on, but also can get it done with his legs, dynamic dual-threat ability that could make him a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Trey Dean led the team with 12 tackles in a physical battle against Utah. Brenton Cox, Jr. also registered 10 tackles, while Amari Burney intercepted a pass and registered seven tackles in the season opener. As a team, Florida’s defense totaled 82 tackles in the season opener, evidence of a deep, talented unit on all three levels of the field.

Final Kentucky-Florida Prediction & Pick

This should be a great game, but give the nod to the home team.

Final Kentucky-Florida Prediction & Pick: Florida -5.5 (-114), over 52.5 (-108)