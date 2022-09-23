College Football Odds: Maryland vs. Michigan prediction, odds and pick – 9/24/2022

The Maryland Terrapins will travel to the Big House to take on the Michigan Wolverines in a college football matchup on Saturday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Maryland-Michigan prediction and pick, laid out below.

Maryland has began their season at 3-0, beating their opponents by a combined score of 121-58. The closest game came against SMU last week, where Maryland escaped with a seven-point victory. The team will be tested for the first time this season in this matchup.

Michigan has also opened their season 3-0, allowing just 17 points to their opponents in those three games. The Wolverines have scored 166 points in those games. Jim Harbaugh has brought his alma mater to new heights after last year’s playoff appearance.

Here are the Maryland-Michigan College football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Maryland-Michigan Odds

Maryland Terrapins: +17 (-110)

Michigan Wolverines: -17 (-110)

Over: 64.5 (-110)

Under: 64.5 (-110)

Why The Terrapins Could Cover The Spread

Maryland’s starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has spent his tenure with the team in the position. Tagovailoa has started in 2020, when he transferred in from Alabama. Tagovailoa has followed up his record-breaking 2021 season with a great start to 2022. In his three starts, Tagovailoa has thrown for 895 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions, adding a rushing touchdown. Roman Hemby leads the team with 294 rushing yards and three touchdowns, accounting for nearly half of the team’s 597 rushing yards. Nine of Maryland’s touchdowns have been scored on the ground. Rakim Jarrett leads the team with 196 receiving yards, scoring one touchdown. Jeshaun Jones and Jacob Copeland lead the team with two receiving touchdowns. Maryland is averaging 40.3 points per game.

Beau Brade leads the team with 27 tackles, intercepting one pass and breaking up three passes. Maryland has racked up seven sacks on the season, led by Henry Chibueze’s two. The team has intercepted three passes and broken up 16 on the season. Opponents have completed just 53.2 percent of their passes against this defense. In three games, Maryland has surrendered just 19.3 points per game.

Why The Wolverines Could Cover The Spread

JJ McCarthy has officially taken the reigns as starting quarterback in this offense, beating out Cade McNamara. Michigan is averaging 55.3 points per game on the season. McCarthy has completed 88.2 percent of his passes this season, throwing for 473 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, adding a rushing touchdown. Blake Corum has enjoyed a spectacular season, leading the team with 235 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Michigan has totaled 694 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns this season. Ronnie Bell leads the team with 14 catches and 181 receiving yards, hauling in one touchdown. Roman Wilson leads the team with two receiving touchdowns, ranking second with 171 receiving yards. Michigan is averaging 497.7 yards per game this season.

Michigan’s defense has been stellar this season, allowing just 5.7 points per game this season. Junior Colson leads the team with 17 tackles, including one for a loss. Michigan’s 18 tackles for loss could spell issues for Maryland, who has allowed 15 tackles for loss. Michigan has totaled eight sacks this season, with six different players accounting for one full sack. Rod Moore has the team’s lone interception, but the secondary has broken up nine passes this season. Maryland will be Michigan’s first test this season, but this defense is more than up for it.

Final Maryland-Michigan Prediction & Pick

Michigan should be able to take care of business and keep Maryland off the scoreboard in this one.

Final Maryland-Michigan Prediction & Pick: Michigan -17 (-110), over 64.5 (-110)