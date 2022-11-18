Published November 18, 2022

By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

An ACC showdown with major implications on the line will be in full effect as the Miami Hurricanes look for an upset chance on the road against the Clemson Tigers. It is time to check out our college football odds series where our Miami-Clemson prediction and pick will be made.

While Hurricanes fans have certainly developed some gray hairs during a season that has seen the wheels fall off the way to Miami’s 5-5 record. Yes, things seem cloudy right now in Coral Gables, the ‘Canes at least were able to avenge a blowout loss to Florida State a week prior by taking care of business against Georgia Tech by a score of 35-14. Can Miami become bowl eligible by securing their biggest win of the season against a school that represents the cream of the crop in the ACC?

No doubt about it, the loss to Notre Dame was as ugly as it gets, but the Tigers were able to rebound nicely to keep their slim playoff chances alive after besting Louisville at home 31-16. The hard-fought victory also was Clemson’s 39th consecutive home win, which is the most ever in the history of the ACC conference. With another game at home within the confines of Memorial Stadium, will the Tigers prove that they are still a player within the College Football Playoff?

Here are the Miami-Clemson college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Miami-Clemson Odds

Miami: +18.5 (-110)

Clemson: -18.5 (-110)

Over: 47.5 (-115)

Under: 47.5 (-105)

Why Miami Could Cover The Spread

If the same Miami Hurricanes squad from last week shows up for play against Clemson, then we may be in store for a real barn burner! With backup Jacurri Brown leading the troops to victory with three touchdown passes through the air on only 19 attempts, the 6’4″ freshman out of Valdosta, Georgia may be in store for another start under center if starter Tyler Van Dyke can’t give it a go. If Brown does end up getting the call for a second consecutive start, the Canes will certainly use a run-heavy approach that could work to their benefit.

When it came to their win against the Yellow Jackets, Miami found a way to punish them on the ground for 217 rushing yards. Believe it or not, the Hurricanes were out-gained in yardage 363 to 353, but by running the rock effectively, Miami was able to dominate time of possession 35:46 to 24:14. Clearly, going up against a more talented Clemson squad will be a challenging task, but the Hurricanes can start their spread-covering pursuit by controlling the line of scrimmage from the opening kickoff.

In addition, the Hurricanes will have to play like a swarming bee’s nest on the defensive side of the ball to keep the talent in check that the Tigers possess offensively. Keep your eyes peeled on sophomore middle linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. who serves as the heartbeat of this defense. On the year, Flagg Jr. leads the team with 54 total tackles and has also came away with 2.5 sacks.

Why Clemson Could Cover The Spread

Although there is reason to believe that Clemson may no longer be a true College Football Playoff threat, there is no question they are still the team to beat in the ACC. In fact, there is a reason why the Tigers possess a perfect 7-0 record in conference play.

When it comes to taking care of their business and downing the ‘Canes by at least 18.5 points, Clemson needs to focus on the things they can control and play their brand of football. With that being said, it would be wise for the Tigers to come out with an urgency to take the pressure off of QB D.J. Uiagalelei by establishing some high-percentage passes that would eventually open up some big play ability vertically. On paper, Uiagalelei posted serviceable numbers with 185 passing yards on 19/27 attempts while also throwing a singular touchdown. However, these kinds of stats aren’t quite gonna cut it versus a talented Miami secondary.

With that being said, don’t be surprised if Clemson attempts to shove the rock down the Hurricanes’ throats by using their playmaking duo of backs in Phil Mafah and Will Shipley. Both of them combined for an absurd 203 rushing yards last weekend and should be the focal point of the offense yet again for the second consecutive week.

Final Miami-Clemson Prediction & Pick

Miami may be able to keep this one close in the early stages of this epic showdown, but it will be the Tigers and their overall home dominance that reminds viewers who’s the better program at the moment.

Final Miami-Clemson Prediction & Pick: Clemson -18.5 (-110)