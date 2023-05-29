Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

NC State has some bigger designs for the 2023 season and some aspirations for a conference title. We are here to share our college football odds series, making an NC State over-under win total prediction and pick.

The Wolfpack is back and ready to howl to the moon for another run. Ultimately, they went 8-5 while also going 4-4 in the ACC. NC State defeated East Carolina 21-20 on the road. Then, they destroyed Charleston Southern 55-3. The Wolfpack defeated Texas Tech 27-14 at home and then took down UConn 41-10. However, things started to fall apart soon after.

NC State lost 31-20 at Clemson for their first defeat of the month. However, they bounced back with a 19-17 win over Florida State. The Wolfpack fell 24-9 to Syracuse in the following week. Regardless, they defeated Virginia Tech 22-21 and Wake Forest 30-21. But their next matchup should have been a victory. Instead, it was one of the most disappointing losses of the season. NC State fell 21-20 at home to Boston College. Then, they fell 25-10 at Louisville. But the biggest highlight of the year came when they took down North Carolina 30-27 in double overtime. Unfortunately, they ended the season with a thud, as they fell 16-10 against Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. NC State went 7-5 against ranked teams.

Chandler Zavala was the only player to go through the draft, as the Minnesota Vikings took him in the fourth round with the 114th pick. However, some of their other players signed as undrafted free agents. Linebacker Drake Thomas signed as an undrafted free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders. Likewise, defensive back Tyler Baker signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. Linebacker Isaiah Moore also signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a linebacker. Moreover, wide receiver Thayer Thomas signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 6.5 wins: -134

Under 6.5 wins: +110

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why NC State Can Win 6.5 Games

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong and offensive coordinator Robert Anae will come from Virginia to NC State. Amazingly, both meshed well in 2021. It was not the best 2022 campaign for Armstong in 2022, when he threw for 2,110 yards, seven touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, with a 54.7 percent completion rating. Regardless, he put up monster numbers in 2021 when he threw for 4,449 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Armstrong hopes to replicate those numbers and improve on a bad 2022 season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He will have great protection, as Dylan McMahon is amazing. Likewise, Timothy McKay is one of the better offensive tackles in the ACC. They will open some holes for leading rusher Jordan Houston, who rushed 101 times for 526 yards and two scores.

The defense will have a pass rusher who looks to have another good season after bouncing back from an injury. Significantly, Payton Wilson has eight sacks combined in the 2020 and 2022 seasons. But the strength of this defense is the secondary. Moreover, they combined for 19 interceptions in 2022. Shyheim Battle had two interceptions and 25 solo tackles. Meanwhile, Aydan White produced four interceptions, nine pass deflections, and 36 solo tackles.

NC State will win seven games behind a revived offense. Likewise, their secondary will pick apart any quarterback that throws in their direction.

Why NC State Can Not Win 6.5 Games

NC State is a great defensive team. However, the offense still might need work. NC State lost three of its four main receivers. Now, only Keyon Lesane returns and had 31 receptions for 342 yards and two touchdowns in 2022. The offensive line will need work. Therefore, the Wolfpack hope Oregon transfer Dawson Jaramillo can be a good fit at guard. The ground game averaged 3.4 yards per carry and scored only eight touchdowns.

But the biggest question about the offense is whether they can score 22 points. Amazingly, they would have fielded a 10-3 record had they scored 22 in all those games. NC State is 19-2 over the past 21 games when they got to 21 points. Substantially, this is an elite defense, and they can do many things with some semblance of an offense. The offense must show improvement.

NC State will not win seven games as their offensive line continues to struggle. Moreover, they might have trouble adjusting to a new playbook.

Final NC State Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

NC State did well against ranked teams last year. Thus, they have already faced many obstacles and overcame them. Expect NC State to continue to overcome their obstacles once again and showcase why so many people are high on them. Therefore, NC State will cover the spread.

Final NC State Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 wins: -134