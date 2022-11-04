College Football Odds: Ohio State vs. Northwestern prediction, odds and pick – 11/5/2022

The Ohio State Buckeyes will travel to take on the Northwestern Wildcats in a Saturday afternoon Big Ten college football matchup at Ryan Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes an Ohio State-Northwestern prediction and pick, laid out below.

Ohio State has cruised to an 8-0 record, with the smallest margin of victory being a 21-10 defeat of Notre Dame to open the season. Ohio State went to Penn State and overcame an early deficit to defeat the Nittany Lions 44-31 at Beaver Stadium. A weak three games line up the Buckeyes to take on Michigan at the end of the season.

Nothing has gone right for Northwestern since a 31-28 season-opening victory over Nebraska in Ireland. Since then, Northwestern has lost seven straight to fall to 1-7. Included in that losing streak is an embarrassing 31-24 loss at home against Southern Illinois.

Here are the Ohio State-Northwestern college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Ohio State-Northwestern Odds

Ohio State Buckeyes: -38.5 (-106)

Northwestern Wildcats: +38.5 (-114)

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

Why Ohio State Could Cover The Spread

CJ Stroud has been a dominant force for Ohio State, completing 71.3 percent of his passes for 2,377 yards with 29 touchdowns and just four interceptions. TreVeyon Henderson leads the team with 552 rushing yards, adding six touchdowns. Miyan Williams is second with 525 rushing yards and leads the team with ten touchdowns. The Buckeyes have totaled 1,532 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. Marvin Harrison, Jr. leads the team with ten receiving touchdowns and ranks second with 783 receiving yards. Emeka Egbuka leads the team with 788 receiving yards and is second with seven receiving touchdowns. Julian Fleming is third on the team with six receiving touchdowns. Ohio State has averaged 48.9 points and 509.3 yards of offense per game. All of these numbers have been put up without Jaxon Smith-Njibka, who has appeared in just three games this season.

Ohio State has kept opponents to 16.9 points and 270.1 yards of offense per game. Tommy Eichenberg leads the team with 72 tackles, including seven for a loss and two and a half sacks. Mike Hall, Jr. leads the team with four and a half sacks, and the Buckeyes have totaled 22 as a team. Tanner McCalister leads the team with three interceptions, and the Buckeyes have registered ten as a team.

Why Northwestern Could Cover The Spread

Brendan Sullivan has taken over the starting duties at quarterback, completing 73.2 percent of his passes for 416 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. Evan Hull leads the team with 579 rushing yards and three touchdowns, with Cam Porter ranking second with 201 yards and two touchdowns. The Wildcats have totaled 907 rushing yards and nine touchdowns this season. Malik Washington leads the team with 470 receiving yards, catching one touchdown. Danny Navarro III, Raymond Niro III, and Hull lead the team with two touchdown catches each. Northwestern has totaled 17.9 points and 362.6 yards of offense per game.

Northwestern’s defense has struggled, allowing 28.8 points and 406.5 yards of offense per game. Bryce Gallagher leads the team with 79 tackles, including five for a loss and one-and-a-half sacks. Adetomiwa Adebawore leads the team with four sacks, while the Wildcats have totaled fourteen as a team. Xander Mueller has registered two of the team’s five interceptions.

Final Ohio State-Northwestern Prediction & Pick

If you are a Northwestern fan, find some other plans for Saturday afternoon.

Final Ohio State-Northwestern Prediction & Pick: Ohio State -38.5 (-106), over 55.5 (-110)