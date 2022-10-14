The Oklahoma State Cowboys take on the TCU Horned Frogs. Check out our college football odds series for our Oklahoma State TCU prediction and pick.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are grinding out wins. They aren’t dominating, but they’re doing enough to win. Crucially, they’re scoring more than 35 points in their first few Big 12 games. They scored 36 at Baylor and 41 versus Texas Tech. Coach Mike Gundy watched his offense wither on the vine last December in the Big 12 Championship Game against Baylor. He knew his offense would need to be markedly better in 2022 to take the next step as a program and win the Big 12 for the first time since 2011. So far, so good, for the Cowboys. The defense is working without Jim Knowles, the former coordinator of this group who did such a good job in Stillwater in 2021. He went to Ohio State to help Ryan Day as the Buckeyes’ new defensive coordinator. Oklahoma State worried that without Knowles, it might lose a crucial edge on defense. Giving up 31 points to Texas Tech last week could raise concerns about this group, but as long as the offense is scoring close to 40 points in Big 12 games, it might not matter at all. Oklahoma State is unbeaten and in the top 10 of the national rankings. There’s a lot for this team to like through Week 6.

Oklahoma State is not the only unbeaten team in this game. TCU is one of the big surprises of the season. A team which, in recent years, has struggled on its offensive line — particularly in pass protection — has been hitting the right notes on offense. The Horned Frogs scored over 40 points against SMU in the battle for the Iron Skillet. The Frogs then hung 55 on Oklahoma in a blowout win over the Sooners. Last week, TCU went into Lawrence, Kansas, and defeated the homestanding Jayhawks in a battle of unbeaten teams. First-year head coach Sonny Dykes is the son of former Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes. He grew up watching major college football in the state of Texas, and he is a well-traveled coach with previous stops at California and SMU. He is an experienced coach. Yet, no one thought he would go to TCU and immediately get these kinds of results. Dykes and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley — the brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley — have promptly gotten a lot of production out of Horned Frog veteran quarterback Max Duggan, who might be able to insert himself into the Heisman Trophy conversation if he continues to torch opposing defenses the way he has been.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Oklahoma State-TCU College Football odds.

College Football Odds: Oklahoma State-TCU Odds

Oklahoma State Cowboys: +3.5 (-102)

TCU Horned Frogs: -3.5 (-120)

Over: 68.5 (-110)

Under: 68.5 (-110)

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover the Spread

The Cowboys have a battle-tested team with a coach, Mike Gundy, who continues to find solutions in the Big 12 and make the Pokes a contender. TCU is having a great season, but Oklahoma State has been the steadier hand in the Big 12 over the past several years. TCU is having a strong season; Oklahoma State has a strong program which transcends one season. The Cowboys are more ready to win this game than TCU is.

Why TCU Could Cover the Spread

TCU is protecting Max Duggan. In previous years, Duggan was always on the run, scrambling to avoid the pass rush. This year, the Horned Frogs’ offensive line is performing at a very high level. This makes all things possible for the team. Sonny Dykes is exactly what this program needed, and it will show up against Oklahoma State.

Final Oklahoma State-TCU Prediction & Pick

TCU is a really good team, but Oklahoma State is a really good team which has also proved itself more. Playing in the Big 12 title game last year should mean something for OSU’s veterans against TCU players who are tasting a higher level of pressure now that the stakes are higher. OSU wins outright.

Final Oklahoma State-TCU Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma State +3.5