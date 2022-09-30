College Football Odds: Oklahoma vs. TCU prediction, odds and pick – 10/1/2022

The Oklahoma Sooners will look to rebound with a Saturday afternoon college football matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs in Forth Worth. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes an Oklahoma-TCU prediction and pick, laid out below.

Oklahoma was upset at home in their conference opener against Kansas State 41-34 last weekend. Still, the team is 3-1 under first-year head coach Brent Venables. Amid a flurry of offseason moves and turnover, this is a tricky season for Oklahoma and fans alike.

TCU is also in the first season with a new head coach, as Sonny Dykes took over for long-time head coach Gary Patterson at the end of last season. Dykes’ first season has been a success so far, as the team has begun 3-0, including a 42-34 victory over his former team SMU.

Here are the Oklahoma-TCU college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oklahoma-TCU Odds

Oklahoma Sooners: -6.5 (-106)

TCU Horned Frogs: +6.5 (-114)

Over: 68.5 (-115)

Under: 68.5 (-105)

Why Oklahoma Could Cover The Spread

Dillon Gabriel is the perfect quarterback to take over the offense this season. With Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams escaping out west, and Spencer Rattler searching for greener pastures in Columbia, South Carolina, the Sooners desperately needed a veteran presence. Gabriel has thrown for 1,089 yards, 11 touchdowns, and no interceptions while completing 67 percent of his passes. Gabriel has added two touchdowns on the ground. Eric Gray leads the team with 400 rushing yards, adding two rushing touchdowns. Marcus Major is second with 164 rushing yards and leads the team with four rushing touchdowns. Oklahoma has totaled 925 rushing yards and nine touchdowns as a team. Marvin Mims leads the team with 18 catches for 397 yards, scoring three touchdowns. Brayden Willis has totaled 104 yards and leads the team with four receiving touchdowns. Six different Sooners have hauled in a touchdown catch. Oklahoma is averaging 40.3 points per game this season.

Oklahoma’s defense has been shaky at times, but overall solid, allowing 17.8 points per game. Danny Stutsman leads the team with 35 tackles, including four for a loss. Oklahoma has sacked opponents thirteen times, led by four from Reggie Grimes. Grimes also leads the team with six tackles for loss. Three different Sooners have intercepted a pass this season.

Why TCU Could Cover The Spread

Max Duggan has turned in a great performance this season, throwing for 695 yards with eight touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 77 percent of his passes. Kendre Miller leads the team with 250 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Emari Demercado is tied for the team lead with three touchdowns and ranks second with 120 rushing yards. TCU has rushed for 646 yards and ten touchdowns as a team. Taye Barber leads the team with eight catches, totaling 101 yards. Derius Davis has caught seven passes for a team-leading 126 yards and two touchdowns. Jared Wiley and Quincy Brown each are tied with Davis with two touchdown catches. TCU is averaging 46.3 points per game.

TCU has allowed 21.3 points per game to their opponents. Johnny Hodges and Mark Perry lead the team with 15 tackles apiece, while Hodges has added a sack. Dee Winters leads the team with three tackles for a loss and one and a half sacks. TCU has totaled five sacks and four interceptions on the season. Josh Newton leads the team with two interceptions.

Final Oklahoma-TCU Prediction & Pick

Oklahoma will rebound in this one.

Final Oklahoma-TCU Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma -6.5 (-106), over 68.5 (-115)