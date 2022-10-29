The Ole Miss Rebels take on the Texas A&M Aggies. Check out our college football odds series for our Ole Miss Texas A&M prediction and pick.

The Ole Miss Rebels got out to an early lead at LSU last week, and then their defense collapsed. LSU scored an avalanche of 42 points with barely any resistance from the Rebels, who not only lost their first game of the season, but failed a central test of their competitive legitimacy this season. Ole Miss has a back-loaded schedule this season, with Alabama and Arkansas still to come on the slate. Beating LSU was really important in terms of securing a quality bowl bid, but after that loss, the Rebels have no margin for error. They have to win all of their non-Alabama games on the schedule to replicate the 10-win regular season they produced last year. They must win at least 10 games to have any hope of returning to a New Year’s Six bowl game. They need a lot more from their defense, and they need more from quarterback Jaxson Dart, who struggled after Ole Miss gained a two-score lead with a strong first quarter. Dart has to figure out a way to play a complete 60-minute game. He has endured a lot of ups and downs this year, which is natural for a sophomore still learning how to process various situations, but as he gains more experience, he needs to show greater command of the game and of the Ole Miss offense.

Texas A&M has had a bitterly disappointing season, and to be sure, coach Jimbo Fisher has not been able to bring along this No. 1-ranked recruiting class the way many people had expected. That having been said, A&M has been slammed with still more injuries at quarterback, a repeat of the 2021 season in which the Aggies were constantly bombarded with bad injury luck. The injury to Haynes King — which followed an injury to previous starter Max Johnson — leaves Fisher with no choice to but to play freshman Conner Weigman at quarterback. Weigman is a five-star recruit, but he is being thrown into the fire quite abruptly. He threw a lot of short passes last week in his relief appearance at South Carolina. It remains to be seen if he can complete passes down the field and stretch the Ole Miss defense.

Here are the Ole Miss-Texas A&M NCAA Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Ole Miss-Texas A&M Odds

Ole Miss Rebels: -1.5 (-110)

Texas A&M Aggies: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

Why Ole Miss Could Cover the Spread

The Rebels have to like this matchup, given that A&M is sending a freshman quarterback to the field in his first start of the season. The Ole Miss defense has struggled in recent weeks, but this is a game in which the Rebels should be able to make the basic plays which will get them back on track. This is not an elite quarterback. This is not even a very good quarterback. This is a completely untested quarterback who is bound to make some mistakes or — in the absence of that — play very conservatively. A&M simply doesn’t figure to do much against the Ole Miss defense.

Why Texas A&M Could Cover the Spread

If Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart continues to struggle, A&M’s defense can pounce on turnovers and create short fields for Weigman, getting enough points to win without requiring much of anything from Weigman and the offense.

Final Ole Miss-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

Ole Miss’ defense will do what it needs to against Conner Weigman. It’s hard to imagine a scenario in which A&M’s offense comes alive. The Rebels will win and the under will hit.

Final Ole Miss-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Ole Miss -1.5, under 54.5