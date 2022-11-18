Published November 18, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Oregon State Beavers will travel to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in a Saturday afternoon Pac-12 college football matchup. Let’s continue our college football odds series and make our Oregon State-Arizona State prediction and pick.

Oregon State has gone 7-3 this season, including a 4-3 record in Pac-12 play. The Beavers stomped Cal 38-10 in their last game, marking the team’s fourth win in their last five games. Head coach Jonathan Smith has taken his alma mater to bowl eligibility for the second straight season.

Arizona State has struggled to a 3-7 season, including an abysmal 2-5 mark in Pac-12 play. The Sun Devils have lost two games in a row to wipe out any chance of bowl eligibility. Arizona State has lost three of their last four games. Interim head coach Shaun Aguano has gone 2-4 since taking over for Herm Edwards.

Here are the Oregon State-Arizona State college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oregon State-Arizona State Odds

Oregon State Beavers: -7.5 (-110)

Arizona State Sun Devils: +7.5 (-110)

Over: 54.5 (-106)

Under: 54.5 (-114)

Why Oregon State Could Cover The Spread

Ben Gulbarson has taken over quarterback duties, completing 62.4 percent of his passes for 1,042 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. Oregon State has thrown for 2,124 yards with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Gulbarson has run for a touchdown as well. Damien Martinez leads the team with 729 rushing yards, adding five touchdowns. Deshaun Fenwick leads the team with six rushing touchdowns. Jam Griffin ranks second on the team with 400 rushing yards. The Beavers have totaled 1,900 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns as a team. Tre’Shaun Harrison leads the team with 47 catches for 571 yards and four touchdowns. Anthony Gould is second with 457 receiving yards and three touchdown catches. Silas Bolden has also caught three touchdowns. The Beavers have averaged 32.0 points and 402.4 yards of offense per game. Arizona State’s defense has been a porous mess for most of the season, so Oregon State should feast.

The Beavers’ defense has been solid, holding opponents to 21.6 points and 336.1 yards of offense per game. Oregon State has sacked their opponents 14 times, led by three from Riley Sharp. Arizona State has surrendered 25 sacks. Ryan Cooper, Jr. and Jaydon Grant each have intercepted three passes to lead the team.

Why Arizona State Could Cover The Spread

Trenton Bourguet has replaced Emory Jones, completing 71.5 percent of his passes for 992 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. Between the two, Arizona State has thrown for 2,525 yards with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Jones has added four rushing touchdowns. Xazavian Valladay leads the team with 986 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. The Sun Devils have totaled 1,308 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns as a team. Elijhah Badger leads the team with 58 catches for 758 yards and six touchdowns. Jalin Conyers is second on the team with four receiving touchdowns. Arizona State has averaged 27.1 points and 383.3 yards of offense per game. This group will be tested by a stout Beavers’ defense.

Defense has been an issue for the Sun Devils, allowing 30.8 points and 413.5 yards of offense per game. The key will be to attack the quarterback and force bad throws, considering Oregon State has thrown eight interceptions. Arizona State has totaled just 14 sacks, led by two and a half from BJ Green. Chris Edmonds leads the team with three interceptions.

Final Oregon State-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

Arizona State is a mess at the moment and Oregon State needs to take advantage of that.

Final Oregon State-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Oregon State -7.5 (-110), over 54.5 (-106)