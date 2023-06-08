Last March, San Diego State was put on the map thanks to Lamont Butler and the Aztecs' special March Madness run. SDSU made it to the National Championship game but fell to the Blue Blood UCONN in what actually ended up being a close contest. Let's continue our college football odds series with a look at SDSU's over-under win total prediction.

The football program has always been a little brother to the basketball team. Despite putting a number of players into the NFL like Marshall Faulk, Rashaad Penny, Cameron Thomas, Willie Buchanon, and Kevin O'Connell (just to name a few), the basketball program always saw more success.

That has been the case for the last decade or so. SDSU football has been dominant in the Mountain West, but have only seen themselves ranked a handful of times. In 2022, they played one of their worst seasons in quite some time. SDSU finished with a (7-6) record ((5-3) in conference) and was 108th out of 131 teams in scoring at just 21.5 points per game. However, the Aztecs are known for running the ball and displaying elite defense. SDSU finished 19th out of 131 schools allowing just 20.5 points per game.

The season is less than 80 days away so let's get right to the projected win total for San Diego State.

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: SDSU Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 6.5 wins: -134

Under 6.5 wins: +110

Why SDSU Can Win 6.5 Games

The Aztecs won seven games last season after starting the season poorly. That gives them hope here. They will once again face two PAC-12 opponents as the Aztecs are soon to be promoted to that conference. In 2022, SDSU fell to Arizona and Utah handily. This season, the Aztecs face UCLA and Oregon State in back-to-back matchups. Luckily for them, they face Ohio and Idaho State before the two big games. If the Aztecs are (2-2) heading into conference play, I really like their chances to win at least seven games again. Their three toughest conference matchups (Boise State, Fresno State, Utah State) are all three at home at Snapdragon Stadium. Seven of the 12 games are at home for SDSU.

The QB position is going to be an interesting one for the Aztecs. Jaylen Mayden transferred from Mississippi State last season and switched to safety. Now, he is back at QB and is listed as the starter on the SDSU depth chart. The 6-foot-3 senior is expected to make major strides this season which should finally give the Aztecs a decent quarterback. Running backs Kenan Christon, Cam Davis, and Jaylon Armstead are the top three on the DT. SDSU is known for pounding the rock and rotating between RBs. Expect all three of these players to get a ton of carries throughout the season. Christon transferred from USC two years ago and is now a senior and is expected to start.

The defense will once again dominate. Over the last decade, SDSU has been in conversations with Georgia, South Carolina, and many other power-5 teams as having one of the top defenses in the country. Yes, SDSU plays in the Mountain West but either way, they do a great job of not allowing opposing teams to find their rhythm. Allowing 20.5 points per game on the season is incredible no matter who you face.

Why SDSU Can Not Win 6.5 Games

If SDSU struggles to win games then it will be on the offense, especially in the passing category. In 2022, SDSU completed just 186 passes in 343 attempts. They averaged 181 passing yards per game which will not get the job done in most cases. The run game is what ended up paying off for the Aztecs. They averaged 4.0 yards per carry but scored only 11 times on the season. SDSU struggled to get into the endzone scoring only 31 total TDS in 12 games.

Final SDSU Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

After struggling in 2022, the Aztecs are in a position to play much better in 2023. Expect them to take a small leap which will assure they win at least seven games on the season.

Final SDSU Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 (-134)