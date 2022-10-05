College Football Odds: SMU vs. UCF prediction, odds and pick – 10/5/2022

The SMU Mustangs and UCF Knights will square off in a Wednesday night American Athletic Conference college football matchup in Orlando. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes an SMU-UCF prediction and pick, laid out below.

SMU opens up conference play with a 2-2 record under first-year Rhett Lashlee. Lashlee previously spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator for SMU, before spending the last two seasons as offensive coordinator at Miami. The team is currently on a two-game losing streak.

UCF has gone 3-1 on the season, the only blemish being a loss in week two to Louisville in a thrilling 20-14 contest. UCF is coming off of a nine-win season in Gus Malzhan’s first season. The defense has been great this season and could propel them to a victory in this season.

Here are the SMU-UCF college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: SMU-UCF Odds

SMU Mustangs: +2.5 (-102)

UCF Knights: -2.5 (-120)

Over: 63.5 (-105)

Under: 63.5 (-115)

Why SMU Could Cover The Spread

SMU is averaging nearly 40 points per game, checking in at 38.5 points per game. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai is one of the better quarterbacks in the conference, throwing for 1,385 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. Tre Siggers leads the team with 200 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Velton Gardner and TJ McDaniel are the other two Mustangs with over 150 rushing yards, with McDaniel rushing for two touchdowns. SMU has totaled 613 rushing yards and eight touchdowns as a team. Rashee Rice leads the team with 34 catches and 565 receiving yards, hauling in four touchdown catches. Kelvontay Dixon ranks second on the team with two receiving touchdowns. Six other Mustangs have hauled in a touchdown pass.

SMU has allowed 25.5 points per game, although that is slightly inflated by allowing 42 to TCU last weekend. Isaac Slade-Matautia leads the team with 25 tackles, breaking up a pass. SMU has totaled eleven sacks on the season, led by Nelson Paul and Elijah Chatman with three each. SMU has totaled three interceptions this season, with three different Mustangs registering one interception each.

Why UCF Could Cover The Spread

UCF is averaging 34.3 points per game this season. John Rhys Plumlee, the Ole Miss transfer, has taken over quarterback duties in his first season with the program. Plumlee has thrown for 827 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. Plumlee also leads the team with 404 rushing yards, adding four touchdowns. Isaiah Bowser is second on the team with 228 rushing yards, leading the team with five touchdowns. Javon Baker leads the team with 18 catches, 257 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns. Three other Knights have hauled in a touchdown pass from Plumlee. UCF is averaging 482.5 yards per game this season.

UCF has only surrendered 54 points this season, good for 13.5 per game. Jason Johnson leads the team with 32 tackles, including a tackle for loss. UCF has registered ten sacks on the season, led by Tre’mon Morris-Bash’s two sacks. Divaad Wilson has intercepted the Knights’ lone pass this season. The team has totaled 28 tackles for loss this season. Opponents are averaging just 313 yards of offense against UCF.

Final SMU-UCF Prediction & Pick

This game will feature two pretty good offenses, so expect a ton of scoring, which should be entertaining. SMU has the advantage at quarterback though, which should solidify the victory in this one.

Final SMU-UCF Prediction & Pick: SMU +2.5 (-102), over 63.5 (-105)