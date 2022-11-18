Published November 18, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The TCU Horned Frogs will travel to take on the Baylor Bears in a Saturday afternoon Big 12 college football matchup at McLane Stadium in Waco. Let’s continue our college football odds series and make our TCU-Baylor prediction and pick.

TCU has put themselves firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation with a 10-0 start to their season. New head coach Sonny Dykes has provided a seamless transition from the old regime and has been worth his weight in gold. Two regular-season games stand between the Horned Frogs and a perfect regular season.

Baylor has been up and down, going 6-4 this season, including a 4-3 mark in Big 12 play. Last time out, Baylor was creamed by Kansas State, losing 31-3 at home. Head coach Dave Aranda turned around Baylor quickly, going from two wins in 2020 to 12 wins, including a Sugar Bowl victory, last year.

Here are the TCU-Baylor college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: TCU-Baylor Odds

TCU Horned Frogs: -2.5 (-110)

Baylor Bears: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 57.5 (-110)

Under: 57.5 (-110)

Why TCU Could Cover The Spread

Max Duggan has been better than anyone could have expected for the Horned Frogs, now in his fourth season as the starter. Duggan has completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 2,531 yards with 25 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Duggan has also rushed for four touchdowns, which is tied for second on the team. Kendre Miller leads the team with 1,147 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Emari Demercado ranks second with 407 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The Horned Frogs have rushed for 2,136 yards and 26 touchdowns as a team. B

aylor’s run defense has been solid, allowing 132.8 rushing yards per game. Quentin Johnson has put himself in a position for a big payday in the NFL Draft, leading the team with 45 catches for 716 yards and five touchdowns. Derius Davis is tied for the team lead with five touchdown catches. Taye Barber ranks second with 459 receiving yards, catching three touchdowns. Jared Wiley has caught four touchdowns. TCU has thrown for 2,725 yards, while Baylor is allowing 227.2 passing yards per game. Offensively, the Horned Frogs are averaging 40.5 points and 486.1 yards of offense per game.

Defense has been solid for the Horned Frogs, holding opponents to 25.2 points and 377.1 yards of offense per game. TCU has sacked their opponents 21 times, but Baylor has only allowed 16 sacks. Dee Winters leads the team with six and a half sacks.

Why Baylor Could Cover The Spread

Blake Shapen has been okay, completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 2,154 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Shapen has added two touchdowns on the ground. Baylor has thrown for 2,373 yards with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions as a team. TCU allows 242.4 passing yards per game. Richard Reese leads the team with 852 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Qualan Jones ranks second with six rushing touchdowns. Baylor has totaled 1,996 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns. TCU has allowed just 134.7 rushing yards per game. Gavin Holmes leads the team with 470 receiving yards, hauling in three touchdown catches. Monaray Baldwin leads the team with four receiving touchdowns. Baylor has averaged 34.8 points and 436.9 yards of offense per game.

Baylor’s defense has been okay, allowing 25.2 points and 360.0 yards of offense per game. Baylor has intercepted 12 passes as a team, including one returned for a touchdown by AJ McCarty. TCU has only thrown two interceptions this season. Baylor has sacked opponents 19 times, led by four and a half from Garmon Randolph.

Final TCU-Baylor Prediction & Pick

TCU has the clear advantage at quarterback.

Final TCU-Baylor Prediction & Pick: TCU -2.5 (-110), over 57.5 (-110)