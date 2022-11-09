By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

Published November 9, 2022



The Tulsa Golden Hurricanes will travel to take on the Memphis Tigers in a Thursday night college football matchup at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. With that said, we are continuing our college football odds series and making our Tulsa-Memphis prediction and pick.

Tulsa has struggled to a 3-6 record, losers of two straight. The Golden Hurricanes have struggled to a 1-4 record in the American Conference. Head coach Phillip Montgomery has taken the team to four bowl games in his seven years as head coach.

Memphis has gone 4-5, enduring a brutal four game losing streak that is ongoing. The Tigers’ last win came on October 1 when they took down Temple 24-3. Ryan Silverfield is in his third full season as the head coach of Memphis, bringing them to two straight bowl games.

Here are the Tulsa-Memphis college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Tulsa-Memphis Odds

Tulsa Golden Hurricanes: +7 (-118)

Memphis Tigers: -7 (-104)

Over: 62.5 (-108)

Under: 62.5 (-112)

Why Tulsa Could Cover The Spread

Davis Brin has been solid, completing 60.3 percent of his passes for 2,090 yards with seventeen touchdowns and seven interceptions. Davis has also rushed for two touchdowns. Deneric Prince is the team’s leading rusher with 438 rushing yards, scoring three touchdowns. Steven Anderson leads the team with five rushing touchdowns. Tulsa has totaled 1,247 rushing yards and twelve touchdowns. Keylon Stokes leads the team with 57 catches for 964 yards, hauling in five touchdowns. JuanCarlos Santana and Isaiah Epps each have caught five touchdowns to tie for the team lead. Tulsa has averaged 30.2 points and 414.6 yards of offense per game.

Tulsa’s defense has struggled, surrendering 33.2 points and 402.8 yards of offense per game. Bryson Powers leads the team with 80 tackles, including two and a half for a loss. Joseph Anderson leads the team with three and a half sacks, while the Golden Hurricanes have totaled just ten as a team. Justin Wright leads the team with two interceptions, while the team has totaled five.

Why Memphis Could Cover The Spread

Seth Hennigan has completed 65.0 percent of his passes for 2,508 yards with sixteen touchdowns and seven interceptions. Hennigan also ranks second on the team with four rushing touchdowns. Asa Martin leads the team with 300 rushing yards, scoring three times on the ground. Brandon Thomas leads the team with nine rushing touchdowns. Memphis has totaled 1,226 rushing yards and nineteen touchdowns as a team. Caden Pierkson leads the team with 36 catches for 454 yards and six receiving touchdowns. Eddie Lewis and Joe Scates rank second with four touchdown catches each. Scates is second with 354 receiving yards on just sixteen catches. Gabriel Lewis ranks third with 352 receiving yards but has not scored a touchdown. Memphis has scored 33.9 points on 419.4 yards of offense per game.

Memphis’ defense has been awful, allowing 31.6 points and 412.0 yards of offense per game. Xavier Cullens leads the team with 74 tackles, including six and a half for a loss. Cullens also ranks second on the team with two interceptions. Cormontae Hamilton leads the team with four and a half sacks, with the Tigers totaling thirteen as a team. Quindell Johnson leads the team with three interceptions, while Cullens and Jaylon Allen have each returned an interception for a touchdown.

Final Tulsa-Memphis Prediction & Pick

Two good offenses and two really bad defenses should light up the scoreboard. Memphis should be able to break their four game slide here and work their way to another bowl game.

Final Tulsa-Memphis Prediction & Pick: Memphis -7 (-104), over 62.5 (-108)