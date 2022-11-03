College Football Odds: UMass vs. UConn prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022

The UMass Minutemen will make a short trip to take on the UConn Huskies in a Friday night college football matchup at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a UMass-UConn prediction and pick, laid out below.

UMass has long been a laughingstock in FBS play, and 2022 is no different, with the Minutemen going 1-7 so far. UMass’ lone victory has come over FCS Stony Brook by final score of 20-3. The Minutemen have not scored more than 24 points, which came in a lopsided loss to Liberty.

UConn seems to have turned a corner this season under Jim Mora, Jr., going 4-5, including a 3-1 mark at their home stadium. Last time out, UConn defeated former rival Boston College 13-3, showcasing a dominant defensive performance. UConn needs to win two of their last three to become bowl eligible.

Here are the UMass-UConn college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UMass Minutemen: +15.5 (-110)

UConn Huskies: -15.5 (-110)

Over: 40.5 (-108)

Under: 40.5 (-112)

Why UMass Could Cover The Spread

This section will be dedicated to me trying to say nice things about UMass: readers, you have been forewarned. Gino Campiotti has struggled, completing 44.6 percent of his passes for 257 yards with just one touchdown and six interceptions. As a team, UMass has totaled 630 passing yards with a touchdown and nine interceptions. Campiotti is the team’s leading rusher with 380 yards and two touchdowns. Ellis Merriwether is second with 324 yards and a touchdown. The Minutemen have totaled 1,330 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. George Johnson leads the team with 21 catches for 254 yards. Cam Sullivan-Brown has hauled in the team’s lone touchdown pass. UMass is averaging just 12.1 points and 245 yards of offense per game.

UMass’ defense is equally as bad, allowing 30.9 points and 379.0 yards of offense per game to opponents. Jalen Mackie leads the team with 56 tackles and ten tackles for loss, totaling two and a half sacks and an interception. Marcus Cushnie leads the team with three and a half sacks, and UMass has totaled eleven. Jordan Mahoney leads the team with three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

Why UConn Could Cover The Spread

UConn was dealt some early season adversity, with starting quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson going down almost immediately. Zion Turner has filled in admirably, completing 60.7 percent of his passes for 963 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. Nathan Carter is the team’s leading rusher at 405 yards but is out with a shoulder injury. His replacement, Devontae Houston, is also out with an injury. Enter freshman Victor Rosa, who leads the team with four rushing touchdowns while adding 300 rushing yards. Aaron Turner leads the team with 35 catches for 345 yards and three touchdowns. Freshman Justin Jolly has exploded onto the scene, ranking second with two touchdown catches in just seven games played. UConn has scored 17.6 points per game while averaging 288.9 yards of offense per game.

UConn’s defense has been shaky, allowing 26.2 points and 388.7 yards of offense to opponents. Jackson Mitchell leads the team with an impressive 100 tackles, including six for loss and four and a half sacks. Eric Watts leads the team with five and a half sacks, while the Huskies have totaled 22. Tre Wortham has picked off three passes to lead the team, and UConn has registered ten interceptions as a team.

Final UMass-UConn Prediction & Pick

Two bad offenses and two bad defenses, so the under seems safe here.

Final UMass-UConn Prediction & Pick: UConn -15.5 (-110), under 40.5 (-112)