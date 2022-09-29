College Football Odds: Washington vs. UCLA prediction, odds and pick – 9/30/2022

The Washington Huskies will travel to beautiful Los Angeles to take on the UCLA Bruins in a Pac-12 college football matchup on Friday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Washington-UCLA prediction and pick, laid out below.

Washington has opened their season 4-0, including an upset victory over Michigan State in week three. Head coach Kalen DeBoer has turned this team around in his first season at the helm, already matching last season’s win total. Now, Washington is ranked in the top 20, and primed for a Pac-12 championship.

UCLA is also 4-0, surviving a week three scare against South Alabama. The Bruins and head coach Chip Kelly opened Pac-12 play with a convincing 45-17 victory over Colorado last weekend. As expected with a Chip Kelly team, this offense is explosive and capable of scoring points in bunches.

Here are the Washington-UCLA college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Washington Huskies: -2.5 (-115)

UCLA Bruins: +2.5 (-105)

Over: 64.5 (-110)

Under: 64.5 (-110)

Why Washington Could Cover The Spread

Michael Penix, Jr., an Indiana transfer, has taken the quarterback job by storm this season. The graduate student has thrown for 1,388 yards with 12 touchdowns and just one interception. The lefty is thriving under DeBoer’s offensive system, which was potent a Fresno State. Wayne Taulapapa leads the team with 307 rushing yards, scoring three times on the ground and once through the air. Cameron Davis is second with 157 rushing yards and leads the team with four rushing touchdowns. Will Nixon has added two touchdowns on the ground.

As a team, the Huskies have rushed for 648 yards. Jalen McMillan leads the team with 21 catches and 367 receiving yards, scoring three touchdowns. Ja’Lynn Polk leads the team with four receiving touchdowns, ranking third with 256 receiving yards. Rome Odunze is second on the team with 18 catches for 293 yards, hauling in two touchdowns. Washington is averaging 44 points per game.

Washington has held opponents to 19 points per game this season, the highest total being Michigan State’s 28. Alphonzo Tuputala leads the team with 23 tackles, registering four and a half tackles for loss and three sacks. Bralen Trice leads the team with four and a half sacks, while the team has registered 15 sacks. Trice also leads the team with seven tackles for loss. Asa Turner leads the team with two interceptions, with the team total sitting at five.

Why UCLA Could Cover The Spread

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is in his fifth season with the program, his fourth straight as a full-time starter. Thompson-Robinson leads the team with 896 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and just one interception. Thompson-Robinson is completing about 75 percent of his passes. The electric playmaker has added 170 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Zach Charbonnet leads the team with 293 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Keegan James is second with 178 rushing yards, scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Bruins have totaled 882 rushing yards and eleven touchdowns. Jake Bobo, a Duke transfer, leads the team with 221 receiving yards, hauling in one touchdown catch. Colson Yankoff leads the team with two receiving touchdowns. Kazmeir Allen leads the team with 20 catches, totaling 152 yards and a touchdown. UCLA is averaging 41.8 points per game this season.

The Bruins have held opponents to 18 points per game. Darius Muasau and Mo Osling III both lead the defense with 21 tackles. UCLA has totaled eleven sacks this season, led by Laiatu Latu’s five sacks. Four different Bruins have intercepted a pass this season.

Final Washington-UCLA Prediction & Pick

This should be a good defensive matchup, but the two explosive quarterbacks will put up points.

Final Washington-UCLA Prediction & Pick: Washington -2.5 (-115), over 64.5 (-110)