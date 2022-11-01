MACtion is back folks! The Western Michigan Broncos will travel to take on the Bowling Green Falcons in a Wednesday night MAC college football matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Western Michigan-Bowling Green prediction and pick, laid out below.

Western Michigan has struggled to a 3-5 record this season, snapping a two-game losing streak with a 16-10 victory over Miami (Ohio) last time out. The Broncos went 8-5 last season, winning the Quick Lane Bowl. Head coach Tim Lester has gone 65-53 in his time at Western Michigan.

Bowling Green enters this one at an even 4-4 record, winning their last two games. The Falcons have already matched the four wins they accumulated last season. Head coach Scott Loeffler is in a position to secure his first winning season at the helm of Bowling Green.

Here are the Western Michigan-Bowling Green college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Western Michigan-Bowling Green Odds

Western Michigan Broncos: +4.5 (-110)

Bowling Green Falcons: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 47.5 (-112)

Under: 47.5 (-108)

Why Western Michigan Could Cover The Spread

Jack Salopek has struggled, completing 50.8 percent of his passes for 1,231 yards with seven touchdowns and ten interceptions. Salopek has added 67 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. Sean Tyler leads the team with 529 rushing yards and is second with four rushing touchdowns. La’Darius Jefferson leads the teams with five rushing touchdowns. The Broncos have totaled 988 yards and ten touchdowns on the ground as a team. Corey Crooms leads the team with 35 catches for 469 yards and four receiving touchdowns. Western Michigan is averaging just 20.8 points and 305.5 yards of offense per game this season.

Coupled with a bad offense, Western Michigan has struggled on defense, allowing 28.5 points and 374.6 yards of offense to opponents. Zaire Barnes leads the team with 73 tackles, including four and a half for loss. Crovin Moment leads the team with six and a half sacks, while the Broncos have totaled 21 sacks of opposing quarterbacks. Delano Ware has registered two of the team’s four interceptions.

Why Bowling Green Could Cover The Spread

Matt McDonald has completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,620 yards with sixteen touchdowns and just three interceptions. McDonald has also rushed for a touchdown. Jaison Patterson leads the team with 386 rushing yards, adding a touchdown. Harold Fannin, Jr. leads the team with three rushing touchdowns. Odieu Hiliare leads the team with 26 catches for 375 yards for four touchdowns. Tyrone Boden is tied for the team lead with four touchdown catches, hauling in eighteen catches for 293 yards. CJ Lewis ranks second with 309 receiving yards, totaling two touchdowns. Bowling Green is averaging 26.4 points and 339.5 yards of offense per game.

Bowling Green’s defense has struggled, allowing 34.6 points and 431.1 yards of offense per game. Chris Bacon leads the team with 50 tackles and has broken up a pass. Karl Brooks has registered seven and a half sacks to lead the team, while the Falcons have totaled an impressive 32 sacks. Demetrius Hardamon is second with five and a half sacks. Five different Falcons have combined to total five interceptions. Should Bowling Green be able to put pressure on the quarterback, they should be able to keep the Broncos off the scoreboard just enough.

Final Western Michigan-Bowling Green Prediction & Pick

Bowling Green at home with a quarterback advantage gives them the edge in a battle of two bad defenses.

Final Western Michigan-Bowling Green Prediction & Pick: Bowling Green 4.5 (-110), over 47.5 (-108)