This weekend, Georgia faces a test that will reveal who they really are. Louisville travels to Miami with an opportunity to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game, and Ohio State has a final tune-up leading into the biggest game of the season. The game against their archrivals will likely determine whether the Buckeyes or Wolverines have the opportunity to compete for a championship this winter. Keep reading for my best college football picks to make some profit betting on college football this weekend!

All college football odds courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Minnesota at Ohio State

Minnesota: +27.5 (-110)

Ohio State: -27.5 (-110)

Ohio State is massively favored in this game, as they should be. While this game might not be heavily contested, it serves as a tune-up for the Buckeyes leading into their biggest game of the year.

Every season, Ohio State has one game circled on their calendar: Their matchup with Michigan the week after Thanksgiving. With both teams ranked in the top four this late in the season, Michigan facing a scandal as well as being nearly universally mocked for their weak schedule, and one of Ohio State’s signature victories a razor-thin win over Notre Dame early in the season that loses value each week as the Fighting Irish continue to struggle, this game holds immense playoff implications for both teams.

If Michigan loses, they will almost certainly be eliminated from playoff contention. If Ohio State loses, they will likely be eliminated as well, with a slim chance of making it still depending on how heavily the committee weighs their victories against Penn State and Notre Dame. Look for the Buckeyes to take this game seriously, build some positive momentum, and make the most of their final opportunity to fine-tune things heading into The Game.

College Football Pick: Ohio State -27.5 (-110)

OSU Player Props: Marvin Harrison Jr to score 2+ touchdowns

This has been an excellent plus-money play in recent weeks, and I’m going to stick with the hot hand here. The Buckeyes are facing an overmatched Michigan State defense, and the Spartans will likely be in no position to slow down Maserati Marv.

With the Buckeyes likely to score 30+ points, it is my opinion that there is an excellent chance of at least two of those touchdowns going to their best player.

Kyle McCord and Harrison Jr. have had some trouble adjusting, and the connection doesn’t appear to be as seamless as it was when CJ Stroud was under center for the Buckeyes.

Ryan Day will want these two on the same page against the Wolverines, so expect Harrison to get plenty of targets this weekend.

While we are on the topic of player props, I also have two over bets that I will be wagering on this weekend: TreVeyon Henderson’s rushing yards (over 90.5, -114) and Harrison Jr. receiving yards (over 110.5, -114). I expect a big game from Ryan Day’s offense, and I’m confident that these two playmakers will be a big part of it.

College Football Odds: Georgia at Tennessee

Georgia: -10.5 (-105)

Tennessee: +10.5 (-115)

This week, the newly minted College Football Playoff #1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs hit the road to travel to Nashville and take on another team ranked in the top 15 as they visit the Tennessee Volunteers.

Despite being a top-15 team, the Volunteers haven’t quite stepped up to the plate when they have faced top-tier competition so far this season.

One of the narratives against Georgia this season is that they hadn’t played anybody yet, they hadn’t proven themselves, and this year’s squad simply was not up to par with past Georgia teams that won championships. However, Georgia took a major step towards shutting down that narrative with a recent 30-plus point beatdown of the tenth-ranked team in the nation.

Defensively, Georgia is as good as we’ve come to expect, and offensively they are finding their stride. Offensively, they know their identity and are sticking to it. While Carson Beck may not be a Caleb Williams, a Michael Penix Jr., or even a CJ Stroud last year, he knows his role and does enough.

The Bulldogs are a run-first team that will wear down their opponents, and they are very good at that.

Carson Beck is able to play the role that best suits him, which is that of a game manager. This isn’t at all intended as a knock against Beck – he knows what the team needs him to do, and he does it well. He makes just enough plays at opportune times to keep the chains moving, he recognizes mismatches and gets the ball to his playmakers in space to make big plays, and perhaps most importantly, he avoids turning the ball over to the opponent, which can give them momentum and put additional unnecessary stress on his defense.

College Football Pick: Georgia -10.5 (-105)

College Football Odds: Louisville at Miami

Louisville: -1.5 (-102)

Miami: +1.5 (-120)

Led by one of the best defenses they’ve ever had, Louisville has a chance to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game against the Florida State Seminoles if they can leave Hard Rock Stadium in Miami this weekend with a victory.

Louisville has an offense that is averaging more than 30 points per game and a defense that is holding opponents to fewer than 20 points per game, a lethal combination. Louisville beat Notre Dame by 13 points earlier this season, and this weekend I’m betting that they will close the deal and punch their ticket to the ACC Championship Game.

College Football Pick: Louisville -1.5 (-102)