Alabama football trails Oregon and Texas in this weeks College Football Playoff rankings, as the committee chair explains why

The second week of the College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings has arrived, and Alabama football fans are upset. With virtually no change, the Crimson Tide continue to be ranked no. 8 behind Oregon and Texas, and College Football Playoff committee chair Boo Corrigan has weighed in, according to Charlie Potter of On3 Sports:

“Texas has the win … in Tuscaloosa, which is a significant game overall this season. We look at that as well as Oregon continuing to play really well, their win over Utah and the balance of the top-5 offense and top-15 defense.”

Alabama football has gotten better and better since losing to Texas and looking uncharacteristically flat against USF in Week 3. Bama's path to the playoff is simple: win out. It doesn't matter if they aren't in the top-four in Week 11. If Alabama goes 11-1, they'll likely play Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Win that game, emerge as a one-loss SEC champion, and punch a ticket to the playoff game.

Topping the CFP rankings for the second consecutive year are Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, and Florida State. Washington sits on the outside looking in at no. 5, followed by Oregon, Texas, and the Crimson Tide.

Alabama football has reached the College Football Playoffs in seven of the nine years under the current format, winning championships in 2015, 2017, and 2020. They failed to reach the CFP in 2019 and 2022.

Alabama finishes out their regular season schedule against Kentucky and Chattanooga before facing Auburn in the 88th Iron Bowl. Alabama leads Auburn 49-37-1 in Iron Bowl history.