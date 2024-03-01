The College Football Playoff expansion from four teams to 12 does not look enough for the NCAA. Instead, the Charlie Baker-led association may have something up in their sleeves. A plan that would accommodate more Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, and ACC teams such that bowl season gets more interesting for fans.
The idea is that the College Football Playoff will expand to 14 teams, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network HQ. The SEC and Big Ten Conferences will be guaranteed three spots each. Then, the Big 12 and ACC have four spots reserved for them in the tournament. Another slot will be automatically given to a team that ranks the highest out of the other five leagues in the NCAA.
There is still no confirmation about whether or not President Charlie Baker is going forward with this exact model. However, Executive Director Bill Hancock has stated that their committee has been starting talks to revamp the College Football Playoff once again. All of which will be in time for the new media rights contract to commence.
The hurdle that is preventing this new deal for 2026 is the format and revenue distribution. If the NCAA does choose to go with the 14-team tournament, it will be carried out in 2026. The College Football Playoff and ESPN already have a deal in place. But, they still need to fix these glaring issues before proceeding.
But, fans are already starting to hate the idea despite it not being official.
College Football Playoff gets blasted
A lot of individuals seem to already like the format where four teams duke it out for the national title. This left them puzzled after the reported proposal came out, “It's wild that after years and years and years, College Football finally got the ideal playoff model – and now is already trying to replace it before it's even implemented.”
Statements like, “Such a disgrace. these people should be arrested. I am not even kidding,” and, “The number of ways CFB has been broken within the last 5 years is going to make a hell of a documentary,” were also thrown around.
Overall, the most common sentiment from avid watchers of the College Football Playoff is quite simple. They do not like the move to 14 teams.