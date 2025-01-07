College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is tired of hearing critics complain about ESPN's analysis of the College Football Playoff. Herbstreit is firing back at people who say ESPN commentators have a bias for the SEC. He thinks it makes no sense to have four SEC teams in the semi-finals.

“We could not have paid for a better final four with Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, and Texas,” Herbstreit said, per On3. “The only one missing is Michigan… So this idea we want Alabama, Texas A&M, and Auburn. Are you kidding me?”

Herbstreit added that TV ratings soar when big brand schools are in the CFP. He thinks that more SEC schools in the playoff may not have provided the same success with ratings.

“You're asking us who we want, we would take Ohio State every year,” Herbstreit added. “If you're gonna accuse us of anything, you should accuse us of wanting Ohio State, wanting Notre Dame, and these big brands. If you know anything about ratings, that's who you want.”

The College Football Playoff continues with the semi-finals, as games resume on Thursday. There is one SEC team left, as Texas plays Ohio State.

The College Football Playoff format may change after this season

The CFP has been very interesting so far this season, as the playoff expanded this year to 12 teams. Four teams got a bye: Oregon, Georgia, Boise State and Arizona State. All four of those teams lost their first game, to schools who had first round matchups.

Most of the games so far in the College Football Playoff have been blowouts. The most competitive matchup was a quarterfinal game between Texas and Arizona State. That game went into two overtimes, before the Longhorns pulled out a win.

The four teams remaining are truly blue blood schools, as Herbstreit mentions. Ohio State, Texas, Penn State and Notre Dame have all won national championships before in college football. One of those four will win another after this season's CFP is over.

There are already discussions about expanding the College Football Playoff even more, or eliminating some of the first-round byes in the future. Time will tell what changes are made. For now, college football fans will have to just enjoy the remaining games.

Those games resume on Thursday, as Penn State plays Notre Dame. On Friday, Ohio State plays Texas. The winners move on to the national championship.