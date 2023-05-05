We’re one step closer to the start of the 2023 college football season. Spring practices are in the books, the spring transfer portal window has closed and rosters appear relatively final. Now, we can start to get a good picture of where teams stand heading into the season.

With that in mind, now seems like a good time to try and rank the top 25 teams in college football. Many of the usual suspects remain at the top, but several teams have a legitimate chance to make noise this season.

Without further ado, let’s get into the rankings.

1. Georgia Bulldogs

To the surprise of absolutely no one, the back-to-back champs are still on top. Georgia cleaned up in recruiting once again, signing seven five-stars and 15 four-stars for the nation’s second-best class. Carson Beck looks to take the reins from Stetson Bennett, and he’ll have superstar tight end Brock Bowers, plus a bevy of transfer receivers to throw to. And of course, the defense still looks as fearsome as ever.

2. Michigan Wolverines

After two straight College Football Playoff Appearances, Michigan looks poised to return in 2023. On offense, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards look to be one of the country’s best running back duos again, and J.J. McCarthy should take another step forward. The defense, which landed star transfers such as pass rusher Josiah Stewart and linebacker Ernest Hausmann, looks to maintain its dominance as well.

3. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State and Michigan will likely go back and forth all year until they finally meet in late November. Beating the Wolverines and returning to the College Football Playoff is the Buckeyes main goal, but they must answer some questions first. Most notable is who will replace C.J. Stroud at quarterback, although it seems Kyle McCord is the favorite after spring. Whoever it is, they will have plenty of targets to throw to with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka returning. The defense, featuring J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, looks to improve after allowing 87 points in the final two games of the season.

4. Alabama Crimson Tide

Like Ohio State, Alabama’s biggest question is who will take the reins under center. Bryce Young will be very difficult to replace, and with the Crimson Tide bringing in Notre Dame’s Tyler Buckner in the transfer portal, there doesn’t seem to be a leading candidate right now. The rest of the team still looks very strong, but the quarterback question looms large.

5. Florida State Seminoles

After six straight wins to close the 2022 season, Florida State looks to return to college football’s elite in 2023. The Seminoles took full advantage of the transfer portal, landing stars like cornerback Fentrell Cypress and tight end Jaheim Bell. With most of their best players, including quarterback Jordan Travis and pass rusher Jared Verse, returning, the Seminoles have a ton of buzz surrounding them.

6. LSU Tigers

Brian Kelly surprisingly won 10 games and the SEC West in Year 1 at LSU, and now expectations are sky-high. The Tigers also brought in a strong transfer class, and top players like Jayden Daniels and Harold Perkins are returning. If they can take another step forward, the Tigers are in for a good season in 2023.

7. Penn State Nittany Lions

James Franklin has had some great teams at Penn State, but this one might be his most talented. Drew Allar, one of the top quarterbacks from the 2022 recruiting class, takes over the offense, featuring several potential stars. Defensively, cornerback Kalen King leads a strong, deep unit. The competition in the Big Ten East will be very tough, but the Nittany Lions have the talent to take on that challenge.

8. USC Trojans

USC came oh so close to making the College Football Playoff last season but came up just short. Lincoln Riley must’ve taken it personally because he made some huge moves this offseason. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams returns, and he’ll have some new weapons to throw to, like Arizona transfer Dorian Singer. The Trojans also boosted their defense with transfers like defensive linemen Bear Alexander and Anthony Lucas, as well as linebacker Mason Cobb.

9. Washington Huskies

The Pac-12 looks to be a bloodbath this season, and Washington should be right in the thick of it. The Huskies’ offense should be just as explosive in 2023, led by returning quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan. They also addressed some of their weaker areas like offensive line and secondary this offseason, making them an even more dangerous team.

10. Clemson Tigers

For the first time in a while, Clemson isn’t the runaway preseason favorite in the ACC. Cade Klubnik will fully take the reins on offense, and new coordinator Garrett Riley should help his development. The defense should also still be strong despite losing Myles Murphy, Bryan Bresee and Trenton Simpson. The Tigers will be looking to snap their two-year playoff drought, although the road there will be tough.

11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

It took a while, but Marcus Freeman found his footing towards the end of Year 1 and looks to lead Notre Dame back to glory in Year 2. Buchner’s transfer leaves ex-Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman as the clear starter under center. A strong recruiting class should bolster an already strong Irish team even further.

12. Texas Longhorns

Texas being back is basically a meme at this point, but this looks like its best team in years. The Longhorns’ offense features a glut of talent and could be one of the country’s best if quarterback Quinn Ewers takes the next step. The pieces are all here, it’s just on Steve Sarkisian and company to put them together.

13. Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee rose back to prominence in 2022 and is hoping to ride that momentum into 2023. The Volunteers lost some huge pieces on offense, including quarterback Hendon Hooker, receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman and coordinator Alex Golesh. However, the hope is that new signal-caller Joe Milton III and an improved defense can help make up for those losses.

14. Oregon Ducks

Bo Nix returns for another year at quarterback, but Oregon will look very different elsewhere. That’s especially true on offense as the Ducks lost four starting offensive linemen and coordinator Kenny Dillingham. A top-10 recruiting class and strong transfer class should help make up for those losses, though.

15. Utah Utes

The back-to-back Pac-12 champions appear to be in the mix once again in 2023. Quarterback Cameron Rising tore his ACL in the Rose Bowl, so he didn’t participate in spring practice but should be back for the season opener. With a strong defense as usual, the Utes should have another strong season.

16. Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State was one of the few programs to not hold a spring game, likely owing to head coach Chris Kleiman, so this is one of the harder teams to gauge. However, the defending Big 12 champs should be formidable once again in 2023. Quarterback Will Howard will get to start after two years as a backup, and if he plays like he did in 2022, this Wildcats offense could be dangerous.

17. Oregon State Beavers

Oregon State surprised everyone by going 10-3 last season- and hopes to build on that season going forward. With Clemson transfer DJ Uiagalelei taking over at quarterback, the Beavers are hopeful he can fix their poor passing game. If they can do it while maintaining their strong defense and running game, they will be a tough team to stop.

18. TCU Horned Frogs

Last season’s runner-up will look quite different in 2023. TCU lost some huge pieces of its team, especially on offense with quarterback Max Duggan, running back Kendre Miller, receiver Quentin Johnston and lineman Steve Avila. The Horned Frogs landed a strong transfer class, but reaching the heights of last season will be tough.

19. Wisconsin Badgers

The 2023 Badgers will look very different from past iterations. With new head coach Luke Fickell, offensive coordinator Phil Longo and SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin could be a dynamic offensive team this season. There’s a lot of uncertainty here, but also a lot of potential.

20. North Carolina Tar Heels

If quarterback Drake Maye is playing, North Carolina will be an exciting college football team to watch. He should be a Heisman contender this season, even if he is working with a new coordinator and receiver corps. Whether or not the defense can keep up its end of the deal is yet to be determined, though.

21. Ole Miss Rebels

Lane Kiffin’s team had a ton of turnover this offseason, but also gained some important pieces to make up for it. Jaxson Dart still appears to be the starter, holding off Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders and LSU transfer Walker Howard. Quinshon Judkins also returns after leading the SEC in rushing last season.

22. South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina ended the season hot, knocking off two top-10 rivals in Tennessee and Clemson. Now, Shane Beamer and co. hope to ride that momentum into the new season. Spencer Rattler and the offense look strong, but the Gamecocks’ defense is more of a question mark.

23. Tulane Green Wave

There has to be some Group of Five on this list, and Tulane looks like the de facto choice. Quarterback Michael Pratt returns after leading the team to a 12-2 record with a Cotton Bowl win last season. With Cincinnati, Houston and UCF off to the Big 12, the Green Wave look like the easy favorites in the AAC.

24. Oklahoma Sooners

Last season was rough for Oklahoma, which went 6-7 under first-year head coach Brent Venables for its first losing season in a while. However, the Sooners look like they could bounce back in 2023. Dillon Gabriel returns to lead the offense, but like with other teams on these rankings, the defense improving will be critical.

25. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech quietly had a strong season last year, going 8-5 and beating Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. Losing pass rusher Tyree Wilson hurts, but with 15 returning starters, the Red Raiders could improve in 2023.