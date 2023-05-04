Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Texas Longhorns are all loaded up at the quarterback position. Quinn Ewers is expected to be the starter this season, and Archie Manning is also making his way to Austin, finally. Another Longhorns QB, Maalik Murphy, entered the transfer portal but has ultimately decided to remain in Texas, per Chris Hummer of 247 Sports.

‘Murphy’s camp ultimately rebuffed those who reached out — Texas did secure him an NIL package, per a source — and chose to stay in Austin for a chance to compete in 2024 for the starting job.’

Maalik Murphy reportedly had interest from an SEC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 school. Murphy has a long way to go to earn playing time, especially with Manning waiting in the wings. On the other hand, Murphy’s performance at the Spring Game was fun to watch.

Maalik Murphy with a ROCKET to five-star true freshman wideout Johntay Cook for a 79 yard touchdown #HookEm | @Horns247 https://t.co/oNVQZaKiah pic.twitter.com/u8X10Qr61x — Hudson Standish (@247Hudson) April 15, 2023

With the college football transfer portal as active as ever, perhaps Murphy ends up entering down the road. Or, who knows, maybe Manning enters and goes elsewhere for 2024. There are a lot of options, but Maalik Murphy has decided to come back to Texas, for now, at least.

This QB room has to be one of, it not the best, in the entire country from top to bottom. Manning is a five-star recruit, and Murphy was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.

Ewers is the main guy in Texas for now, and Manning is right behind him. Nonetheless, Murphy is sticking around and hopes to compete for a role with the Texas Longhorns down the line.