On Saturday, Ole Miss football picked up the biggest win of the Lane Kiffin era with an upset blowout win over the third ranked Georgia Bulldogs in a game that saw Jaxson Dart eviscerate the UGA defense despite briefly exiting with an injury in the first quarter. Although Georgia got off to a 7-0 start in this one, Ole Miss largely dominated the game from there, eventually cruising to a 28-10 victory.

The game was a rematch of last year's contest between the two teams, which Georgia dominated between the hedges in Athens. Now, Kiffin is getting one hundred percent real on how that defeat helped motivate his game planning this offseason during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show.

“The best thing that happened to us is Georgia beat us pretty good there a year ago and the feeling of seeing that, the feeling of how that game went and being bullied around in really the line of scrimmages, classic Georgia, what they do to a lot of people. And made a decision that we got to change our line of scrimmages even though we won 11 games last year, we wanted to beat Georgia,” said Kiffin.

Kiffin then broke down exactly what strategy he implemented to accomplish this goal.

“We changed the size of our line of scrimmages, the twitch of our defensive ends in order to pass rush against them,” said Kiffin. “But we also game planned against Georgia a lot in the off-season. So it wasn't a speech, it wasn't even stuff that was done that week. We spent a lot lot of time leading up to this game schematically as coaches to prepare for it also.”

Indeed, Ole Miss largely won the battle on both lines of scrimmage on Saturday afternoon in Oxford, a far cry from what took place in Athens a year ago.

Can Ole Miss make the playoff?

At the current juncture, the Rebels would figure to be in pretty solid position to earn a berth in the new 12-team college football playoff, especially considering they just picked up one of the most impressive wins of this college football season by not only beating but largely dominating Georgia.

With the toughest part of their schedule behind them, Ole Miss football will now have a week off before gearing up for a road game vs the Florida Gators on November 23. That game is slated to kick off at 12:00 PM ET.